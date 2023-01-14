ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers lands 5-star forward Ace Bailey — highest-ranked hoops recruit in program history

Rutgers followed up a huge win on the court with a monster win on the recruiting trail. Airious “Ace” Bailey, a five-star, top-10 player in the class of 2024, committed to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the promise told NJ Advance Media. Sixth nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the Georgia native is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Rutgers in the modern recruiting era, surpassing 2023 signee Gavin Griffiths.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park’s New Athletic Director

The new athletic director at Asbury Park High School is Troy Bowers. Here is a question and answer segment with him. Why did you choose to be in the field of education?. There were several factors that influenced my decision to become an educator. However, my greatest inspiration to enter the field were the teachers and coaches, who were my mentors and positive role models. These individuals provided me with knowledge, resources and many invaluable skills. I simply aspired to give students the same as I had been afforded.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Tuesday Tidbits Including Meat & More

We celebrated my wife’s birthday over the weekend with a truly spectacular dinner at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch. I had not been there since last winter and as usual owner Tommy D’Ambrisi has made what seems like multiple changes since which gave us a different and very positive vibe. Everyone has a different opinion when it comes to restaurants and there are many very good ones at the Jersey Shore but it would be hard to top the meal we had. The steak, apps, sides, wine and service (Steph was our waitress) were all truly spectacular and it made for a great birthday celebration.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
94.3 The Point

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
EDISON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

"Safe Streets N.J." program takes aim at wave of car thefts in Garden State

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - A new effort has just launched in response to a wave of car thefts in parts of New Jersey. Tuesday, Middletown and Monmouth County officials unveiled a public campaign called Safe Streets N.J. They say it will allow Garden State residents to let their voices be heard about the recent rise in auto thefts. It also creates a petition demanding state legislators revise current bail reform policies and institute stricter legal consequences."We have a choice as to whether we want to be a nation and state of laws, or a nation and state of chaos. So let us make that choice, and let our voices be loud, and let them be clear, that Safe Streets New Jersey, that our families, our safety is a number one priority," Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said. Middletown Township is also filing a suit against the State to pay for the extra costs associated with keeping residents safe. 
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy