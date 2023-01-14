Read full article on original website
Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans
The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
Rutgers lands 5-star forward Ace Bailey — highest-ranked hoops recruit in program history
Rutgers followed up a huge win on the court with a monster win on the recruiting trail. Airious “Ace” Bailey, a five-star, top-10 player in the class of 2024, committed to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the promise told NJ Advance Media. Sixth nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the Georgia native is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Rutgers in the modern recruiting era, surpassing 2023 signee Gavin Griffiths.
Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies
A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive...
thecoaster.net
Asbury Park’s New Athletic Director
The new athletic director at Asbury Park High School is Troy Bowers. Here is a question and answer segment with him. Why did you choose to be in the field of education?. There were several factors that influenced my decision to become an educator. However, my greatest inspiration to enter the field were the teachers and coaches, who were my mentors and positive role models. These individuals provided me with knowledge, resources and many invaluable skills. I simply aspired to give students the same as I had been afforded.
Tuesday Tidbits Including Meat & More
We celebrated my wife’s birthday over the weekend with a truly spectacular dinner at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch. I had not been there since last winter and as usual owner Tommy D’Ambrisi has made what seems like multiple changes since which gave us a different and very positive vibe. Everyone has a different opinion when it comes to restaurants and there are many very good ones at the Jersey Shore but it would be hard to top the meal we had. The steak, apps, sides, wine and service (Steph was our waitress) were all truly spectacular and it made for a great birthday celebration.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Fantastic Day Trip to Historic Walnford in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This destination is one I have never visited before...
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ
EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Luxury ‘athletic country club’ opening new location in Red Bank, NJ
Life Time Fitness is the ultimate health club across the country and we’re fortunate enough to have 7 of these clubs here in New Jersey. So, let’s add one more!. Life Time Fitness is coming to Red Bank in 2024. I was driving down to Red Bank and...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 17
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
"Safe Streets N.J." program takes aim at wave of car thefts in Garden State
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - A new effort has just launched in response to a wave of car thefts in parts of New Jersey. Tuesday, Middletown and Monmouth County officials unveiled a public campaign called Safe Streets N.J. They say it will allow Garden State residents to let their voices be heard about the recent rise in auto thefts. It also creates a petition demanding state legislators revise current bail reform policies and institute stricter legal consequences."We have a choice as to whether we want to be a nation and state of laws, or a nation and state of chaos. So let us make that choice, and let our voices be loud, and let them be clear, that Safe Streets New Jersey, that our families, our safety is a number one priority," Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said. Middletown Township is also filing a suit against the State to pay for the extra costs associated with keeping residents safe.
