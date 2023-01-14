Read full article on original website
SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs
CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. As crews work to clear the crash,...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Englewood Tuesday afternoon. At about 2:50 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving southbound in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone in another vehicle shot at the victim's car. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head. He went...
Car speeds off with man on roof during chase on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit of an auto theft crew on the Near North Side Tuesday led one suspect to climb onto the roof of a car to get away, while another went on to crash a stolen car.The area where the crimes happened gets congested at times, but that didn't stop thieves from escaping police like a scene from a movie.In the mid-afternoon Tuesday, police spotted some people trying to steal a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street, in the old Cabrini-Green area.A camera mounted on an area business captured what...
Firefighters battling blaze at warehouse in West Garfield Park
Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire at an industrial building Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
fox32chicago.com
Palos Hills multi-vehicle crash with entrapment prompts road closure
CHICAGO - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills Wednesday morning that left one person trapped in their vehicle, reports say. Emergency crews responded just after 6:30 a.m. to northbound 104th Avenue. The road was closed between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street. At least three cars with heavy damage...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected car thief escapes police by clinging to hood of getaway car as it sped away in River North
CHICAGO - A suspected car thief escaped arrest by jumping on the hood of a getaway car during a chase Tuesday afternoon in the River North neighborhood. Police officers witnessed several suspects trying to steal a white Jeep around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in head in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside with two others around 6:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when three males walked up and started yelling before opening fire, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Flames were coming through the truss roof of the one-story building at 6:46 a.m. at 4550 W. Fulton St., according to fire officials. The blaze was...
More Hyundais, Kias stolen on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are looking for thieves stealing Hyundai and Kia cars on the city's Northwest Side.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago businesses warned about string of armed robberies on NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods. In the robberies, which occurred last week, the suspect approached the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man then...
3 charged, including 14-year-old boy, with attempted carjacking on Far South Side
Police said the trio was arrested on the Far South Side after they held a woman, 42, at gunpoint and tried to steal her car. The attempt occurred near 118th and Stewart and soon thereafter officers tracked down the suspects at 117th and Normal.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash in Willow Springs closes portion of 79th Street
A rollover crash in Willow Springs left 79th Street closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road. An SUV is still on it's side in the roadway as EMS crews survey the situation.
fox32chicago.com
Vehicle stolen from Chicago crashes into Waukesha building during police chase
CHICAGO - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Chicago ended in a fiery crash in Waukesha. The incident happened Sunday morning. Waukesha police say the chase began when the driver tried to avoid a traffic stop. The driver was reportedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, crashing into an apartment building.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side. The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
