FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield Police Department have arrested two men after the theft of cooking oil from a local restaurant was discovered. Police have charged Lawrence Goode, 34, of Newark, and Rasheed Wright, 33, of Plainfield for burglary, attempted theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy on Jan. 13. At approximately 4:55 a.m. Friday, Officer John Seragusa was conducting a property check of Jose Tejas, located at 647 Route 46 West, when he said he observed a 2000 Ford Econoline van backed into an enclosed gated area which housed the restaurant’s used cooking oil. As the officer approached the vehicle to investigate further, the van began to drive away....

FAIRFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO