Newark, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags Gets Prison Time

A 34-year-old Newark woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fairfield Police Arrest Two After Attempted Theft of Cooking Oil

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield Police Department have arrested two men after the theft of cooking oil from a local restaurant was discovered. Police have charged Lawrence Goode, 34, of Newark, and Rasheed Wright, 33, of Plainfield for burglary, attempted theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy on Jan. 13. At approximately 4:55 a.m. Friday, Officer John Seragusa was conducting a property check of Jose Tejas, located at 647 Route 46 West, when he said he observed a 2000 Ford Econoline van backed into an enclosed gated area which housed the restaurant’s used cooking oil. As the officer approached the vehicle to investigate further, the van began to drive away....
FAIRFIELD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence. 
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

Spring Valley High School graduate goes missing in NYC

Investigators need your help finding Spring Valley High School graduate Jordan Taylor. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office is sharing flyers on social media, hoping someone will know where he is. They say Taylor disappeared on Jan. 6 after leaving his apartment in Queens around 5:30 a.m. Police say he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in Newark, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Newark on Monday, authorities said. Omar Rivera, a 38-year-old Belleville resident, was fatally shot in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Newark around 12:30 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

