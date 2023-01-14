Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Basketball: Verona Beats MKA, 45-22
MONTCLAIR, NJ -- Verona built a double-digit lead in the first half and went on to a 45-22 girls basketball victory over Montclair-Kimberley Academy on Tuesday. Emily Baumgard scored 15 points for Verona (9-3), which outscored MKA, 10-4, in the second quarter to open a 22-9 lead. Sabine Matta connected for 11 points and Cali Giacomazza chipped in with 10 points for the Hillbillies, who were 6-for-7 from the foul line. Monica Labib led MKA with 15 points.
Dagny Slomack takes Newark Academy over West Essex - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as Newark Academy won, 67-37, over West Essex in Livingston. Slomack sank three 3-pointers, went two for two from the line, and grabbed eight steals for Newark Academy (11-2), which opened with a 16-7 run and never looked back.
Girls Basketball: Bayonne Routs East Orange, 53-16
JERSEY CITY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 53-16 victory over East Orange on Monday in the MLK Hoops Classic. Tatyanna Watson scored 10 points to lead a balanced effort for Bayonne (12-2), which built a 34-10 lead by halftime. Janaya Meyers and McKenzie Neal each connected for eight points and Giselle Davis finished with seven points for the Bees.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Colonia over North Brunswick - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Derkack dropped a team-high 20 points as Colonia outlasted North Brunswick 42-40 in Colonia. Mattison Chiera added 15 points for Colonia, which outscored the visitors 15-13 in the fourth period and evened its record at 7-7. Niyell McCargo poured in a game-high 22 points for North Brunswick (3-10), which...
Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic roundup: No. 5 Ramapo, No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s victorious - Boys basketball recap
Wyatt Eglinton Manner and Peyton Seals tallied 15 points apiece to lead Ramapo, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 57-44 victory over DePaul in Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Nathaniel Burleson added 12 points for Ramapo (13-1), who jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter...
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
Boys basketball: Teaneck, Paterson Kennedy win - Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge
Tyler Tejada tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Keith McKnight had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists as Teaneck pulled away from Columbia 80-76 at the Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge in Paterson. Ty Carnegie tallied nine points while Jarrell Harmitt had eight points, eight rebounds and...
Girls basketball: Watchung Hills outlasts Ridge to take control of Skyland Raritan race
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP – The sports cliché of a game being ‘a lot closer than the final score indicates’ is a great way to describe Tuesday’s meeting between the Watchung Hills and Ridge high school girls basketball team. Mostly because the final score was, literally, the evening’s biggest gap on the scoreboard.
Metuchen over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Max Cohn scored a game-high 16 points as Metuchen defeated Dunellen 48-30 in Dunellen. Dunellen (2-9) led after the first quarter but Metuchen (6-6) won the next two quarters bu a combined score of 33-11. Ryan Hutchins and Jordan Diaz scored eight points each for Dunellen, who got within 12...
Boys basketball: Somerville edges North Hunterdon in overtime
Gavin Craig scored a team-high 20 points to lead Somerville to a narrow victory on the road over North Hunterdon, 56-55. Brady Scheier tallied 13 points while Quinn Carran added 10 points for Somerville (4-8), which trailed by three after three before outscoring North Hunterdon by a count of 15-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, winning the OT period 8-7.
Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Kearny, 60-29
KEARNY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team built a 13-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Kearny, 60-29, on Tuesday. Janaya Meyers finished with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Bees (13-2), who led, 18-5, after one quarter and 34-14 at the half. McKenzie Neal had 11 points and four rebounds, Menna Hafiz grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Kayla Neal came up with a team-leading six steals for Bayonne.
Dover over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap
A.J. Piechota’s 13 points, six rebounds and six blocks led Dover to a 49-34 victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Evan Correa had 12 points, eight steals and five rebounds for Dover (4-6), which closed the game on an 18-4 fourth quarter run. Emilio Mendez added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Arliana Torres recorded 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and six steals to lead Toms River North to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Memorial, 53-21. Megan Sias tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Julia Grodzicki added eight points, four rebounds and five steals for Toms River North (9-2), which held a 35-9 lead at halftime.
Holmdel over Raritan - Girls basketball recap
Allison Cannon’s 24 points, seven assists and four steals powered Holmdel to a 64-43 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. Michelle Steele had nine points and 10 rebounds for Holmdel (9-4), which raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead. Erica Stolker scored 15 points and Mackenzie Teevan added 10 with five rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
Boys Basketball: Teaneck Comes Back to Beat Columbia, 80-76
PATERSON, NJ -- Teaneck rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Columbia boys basketball team, 80-76, in the Freedom Fighters Challenge Monday afternoon. Jayden Myers finished with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (10-3), who led, 65-55, going into the final quarter. Jalen Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Columbia, which outscored Teaneck, 26-17, in the third quarter. Shelton Colwell totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen James collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada of Teaneck (11-3) finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls basketball: No. 19 Saddle River Day tops Dwight-Englewood for 6th straight win
Cristina Parrella and Faith Williamson each had 19 points to help lift Saddle River Day, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-35 win over Dwight-Englewood in Saddle River. Julianna Almeida tallied 17 points for Saddle River Day (10-2), which won its sixth straight game. Natalia Valdez led...
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Ridgefield Park over Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap
Michelene Miles posted 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Ridgefield Park in a 46-41 win over Lyndhurst in Ridgefield Park. Nadia Otuyelu posted a double-double for Ridgefield Park (8-5) with 10 points, 14 boards, six assists, five steals and four blocks. Asya Akar led Lyndhurst (8-5) with 21 points...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0