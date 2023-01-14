ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Verona Beats MKA, 45-22

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- Verona built a double-digit lead in the first half and went on to a 45-22 girls basketball victory over Montclair-Kimberley Academy on Tuesday. Emily Baumgard scored 15 points for Verona (9-3), which outscored MKA, 10-4, in the second quarter to open a 22-9 lead. Sabine Matta connected for 11 points and Cali Giacomazza chipped in with 10 points for the Hillbillies, who were 6-for-7 from the foul line. Monica Labib led MKA with 15 points.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Routs East Orange, 53-16

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 53-16 victory over East Orange on Monday in the MLK Hoops Classic. Tatyanna Watson scored 10 points to lead a balanced effort for Bayonne (12-2), which built a 34-10 lead by halftime. Janaya Meyers and McKenzie Neal each connected for eight points and Giselle Davis finished with seven points for the Bees. 
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over North Brunswick - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Derkack dropped a team-high 20 points as Colonia outlasted North Brunswick 42-40 in Colonia. Mattison Chiera added 15 points for Colonia, which outscored the visitors 15-13 in the fourth period and evened its record at 7-7. Niyell McCargo poured in a game-high 22 points for North Brunswick (3-10), which...
COLONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Max Cohn scored a game-high 16 points as Metuchen defeated Dunellen 48-30 in Dunellen. Dunellen (2-9) led after the first quarter but Metuchen (6-6) won the next two quarters bu a combined score of 33-11. Ryan Hutchins and Jordan Diaz scored eight points each for Dunellen, who got within 12...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Somerville edges North Hunterdon in overtime

Gavin Craig scored a team-high 20 points to lead Somerville to a narrow victory on the road over North Hunterdon, 56-55. Brady Scheier tallied 13 points while Quinn Carran added 10 points for Somerville (4-8), which trailed by three after three before outscoring North Hunterdon by a count of 15-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, winning the OT period 8-7.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Kearny, 60-29

KEARNY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team built a 13-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Kearny, 60-29, on Tuesday. Janaya Meyers finished with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Bees (13-2), who led, 18-5, after one quarter and 34-14 at the half. McKenzie Neal had 11 points and four rebounds, Menna Hafiz grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Kayla Neal came up with a team-leading six steals for Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Dover over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

A.J. Piechota’s 13 points, six rebounds and six blocks led Dover to a 49-34 victory over Kinnelon in Kinnelon. Evan Correa had 12 points, eight steals and five rebounds for Dover (4-6), which closed the game on an 18-4 fourth quarter run. Emilio Mendez added 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North over Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap

Arliana Torres recorded 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and six steals to lead Toms River North to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Memorial, 53-21. Megan Sias tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Julia Grodzicki added eight points, four rebounds and five steals for Toms River North (9-2), which held a 35-9 lead at halftime.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel over Raritan - Girls basketball recap

Allison Cannon’s 24 points, seven assists and four steals powered Holmdel to a 64-43 victory over Raritan in Hazlet. Michelle Steele had nine points and 10 rebounds for Holmdel (9-4), which raced out to a 25-10 first quarter lead. Erica Stolker scored 15 points and Mackenzie Teevan added 10 with five rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
RARITAN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Teaneck Comes Back to Beat Columbia, 80-76

PATERSON, NJ -- Teaneck rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Columbia boys basketball team, 80-76, in the Freedom Fighters Challenge Monday afternoon. Jayden Myers finished with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (10-3), who led, 65-55, going into the final quarter. Jalen Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Columbia, which outscored Teaneck, 26-17, in the third quarter. Shelton Colwell totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen James collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada of Teaneck (11-3) finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield Park over Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap

Michelene Miles posted 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Ridgefield Park in a 46-41 win over Lyndhurst in Ridgefield Park. Nadia Otuyelu posted a double-double for Ridgefield Park (8-5) with 10 points, 14 boards, six assists, five steals and four blocks. Asya Akar led Lyndhurst (8-5) with 21 points...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
