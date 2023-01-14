PATERSON, NJ -- Teaneck rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Columbia boys basketball team, 80-76, in the Freedom Fighters Challenge Monday afternoon. Jayden Myers finished with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (10-3), who led, 65-55, going into the final quarter. Jalen Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Columbia, which outscored Teaneck, 26-17, in the third quarter. Shelton Colwell totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen James collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada of Teaneck (11-3) finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

TEANECK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO