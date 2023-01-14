Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort Smith
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive In
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
5newsonline.com
Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?
ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
KHBS
Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus
LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
Washington County detectives investigating deadly fire in Wedington Woods
Washington County detectives are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman on Cedar Lane in the Wedington Woods community on Jan. 14.
Illinois police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith, Arkansas after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
