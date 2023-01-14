Read full article on original website
Man Utd ‘reject Harry Maguire West Ham loan as Ten Hag feels star still has key role’ despite playing Shaw centre-back
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly rejected West Ham's loan bid for Harry Maguire. The England international has been down the Old Trafford pecking order all season - and now appears to find himself behind left-back Luke Shaw for the centre-back spot. Despite Maguire being out of favour, United appear unwilling to...
WVNews
10 Chinese snooker players face match-fixing charges
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Ten Chinese snooker players were charged Wednesday for their alleged roles in a match-fixing scandal that has plunged the sport into its biggest corruption crisis. An investigation by the integrity unit of snooker's governing body has resulted in some of the biggest names in the...
