Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot
LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
playpennsylvania.com
‘Safety And Security’ Reinforced As Several Cheating Cases Arise At PA Casinos
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reports public filings and highlights people added to the exclusion list. One of the reasons gamblers in the state get placed on the list is because they are caught cheating inside of a Pennsylvania casino. Let’s examine some of the recent cheating cases in...
abc27.com
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
The do’s and don’ts of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a slight change coming to the appearance of Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana cards, many still wonder how to qualify for the program, and if so what that entails. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) states marijuana is currently legal within the commonwealth, however only medically, not recreationally. Therefore, those who qualify […]
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s corporate tax rate begins years-long descent
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate decreased 1 percentage point on Jan. 1 as the state begins a decade-long campaign to stimulate business growth within its borders. The state’s 9.99% CNIT, one the highest in the nation, decreased to 8.99% in the new year. The...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway
Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent
(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
PA adopts new regulations for drinking water
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
therecord-online.com
What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway
While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
fox29.com
Shapiro hopes to rein in gun violence during time as Pennsylvania governor
HARRISBURG - The weekend before Josh Shapiro's inauguration as Pennsylvania governor, he called out the "absolutely unacceptable" level of gun violence plaguing the Keystone State but offered scant details on his plans to curtail the bloodshed. "People have a right to be safe in their communities – feel safe," Shapiro...
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
therecord-online.com
Austin Davis sworn in as Pa.’s 35th, first Black lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Former Allegheny County state Rep. Austin Davis was sworn in before the state Senate on Tuesday as the 35th lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and the first Black Pennsylvanian to hold the office. Davis remarked on the historic moment by acknowledging that the accomplishment “was paid for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
hallmonitor.org
Have You Opened Your PGW Bill This Month?￼
Did you have to sit down after opening your PGW bill? It may be hard to believe, but this has been one of the warmest winters on record, and yet so many people are getting very high bills. It’s unclear if PGW could have done anything or if there is...
A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion
Sustained funding for clean water, more trees, and fewer cows in streams all are on the wish list for Pa. in 2023. The post A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
