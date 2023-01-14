ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
WBRE

The do’s and don’ts of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a slight change coming to the appearance of Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana cards, many still wonder how to qualify for the program, and if so what that entails. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) states marijuana is currently legal within the commonwealth, however only medically, not recreationally. Therefore, those who qualify […]
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s corporate tax rate begins years-long descent

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate decreased 1 percentage point on Jan. 1 as the state begins a decade-long campaign to stimulate business growth within its borders. The state’s 9.99% CNIT, one the highest in the nation, decreased to 8.99% in the new year. The...
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway

Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent

(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
YourErie

PA adopts new regulations for drinking water

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway

While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
therecord-online.com

Austin Davis sworn in as Pa.’s 35th, first Black lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, PA – Former Allegheny County state Rep. Austin Davis was sworn in before the state Senate on Tuesday as the 35th lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and the first Black Pennsylvanian to hold the office. Davis remarked on the historic moment by acknowledging that the accomplishment “was paid for...
hallmonitor.org

Have You Opened Your PGW Bill This Month?￼

Did you have to sit down after opening your PGW bill? It may be hard to believe, but this has been one of the warmest winters on record, and yet so many people are getting very high bills. It’s unclear if PGW could have done anything or if there is...
