SANTA FE — Judge Jennifer L. Attrep grew up in Los Alamos and just became the new chief judge of the New Mexico Court of Appeals. She was sworn in Tuesday, having been elected chief judge by her colleagues on the 10-member court to a term expiring in January 2025. She succeeds Judge J. Miles Hanisee, who had served as Chief Judge since October 2019.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO