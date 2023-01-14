Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Budget Emphasizes Continued Investment In New Mexico Higher Education
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) plan to put state dollars to work for students in 2023, opening doors for more New Mexicans through record-breaking programs. The executive budget recommendation features $1.2 billion in total funding for higher education, including...
New Mexico Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal Retires
SANTA FE — The Office of Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) announces the retirement of Superintendent Russell Toal and the appointment of Jennifer A. Catechis as Interim Superintendent for the agency, effective Jan. 21, 2023. Superintendent Russell Toal recently announced his retirement from OSI effective Jan. 20. Appointed by the...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Delivers State Of The State Address; Announces 2023 Legislative Session Agenda
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today issued her fifth State of the State address, the first of her second term as governor, laying out her legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Continuing strategic and meaningful investments in the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation, the governor’s legislative priorities...
Judge Jennifer L. Attrep Of Los Alamos Becomes Chief Judge Of New Mexico Court Of Appeals
SANTA FE — Judge Jennifer L. Attrep grew up in Los Alamos and just became the new chief judge of the New Mexico Court of Appeals. She was sworn in Tuesday, having been elected chief judge by her colleagues on the 10-member court to a term expiring in January 2025. She succeeds Judge J. Miles Hanisee, who had served as Chief Judge since October 2019.
Gessing: A Decade In, LFC Medicaid Report Highlights Program Failures
In December the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) published a report on New Mexico’s Medicaid program. Whether by design or accident, the report happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of New Mexico’s Medicaid expansion. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez decided to accept the “ObamaCare” expansion dollars which, at the time, was 100 percent federally funded.
NM GOP Senators Criticize State Of The State Address
As could be expected, some parts of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address that drew standing ovations among her supporters Tuesday were attacked by Senate Republicans. “We heard more and more and more about all these problems we have, and the [governor’s] one answer is money...
Gov. Lujan Grisham Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons On First Day Of 2023 Legislative Session
Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham speaks during the State of the State address at the Roundhouse during the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 17. Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Newly elected House Speaker Javier Martinez watches as his family, wife Diana and children Marisela, left, and...
Legislative Roundup: 60 Days Remaining In Session
Youth United for Climate Crisis Action activists stage a ‘die-in’ in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse on Jan. 17 while holding paper gravestones to remind lawmakers to address the climate crisis. Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Allie Alaimo holds a sign in support of telework for state...
