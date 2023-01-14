ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

New Mexico Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal Retires

SANTA FE — The Office of Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) announces the retirement of Superintendent Russell Toal and the appointment of Jennifer A. Catechis as Interim Superintendent for the agency, effective Jan. 21, 2023. Superintendent Russell Toal recently announced his retirement from OSI effective Jan. 20. Appointed by the...
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Delivers State Of The State Address; Announces 2023 Legislative Session Agenda

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today issued her fifth State of the State address, the first of her second term as governor, laying out her legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Continuing strategic and meaningful investments in the FY24 Executive Budget Recommendation, the governor’s legislative priorities...
Gessing: A Decade In, LFC Medicaid Report Highlights Program Failures

In December the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) published a report on New Mexico’s Medicaid program. Whether by design or accident, the report happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of New Mexico’s Medicaid expansion. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez decided to accept the “ObamaCare” expansion dollars which, at the time, was 100 percent federally funded.
NM GOP Senators Criticize State Of The State Address

As could be expected, some parts of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address that drew standing ovations among her supporters Tuesday were attacked by Senate Republicans. “We heard more and more and more about all these problems we have, and the [governor’s] one answer is money...
Legislative Roundup: 60 Days Remaining In Session

Youth United for Climate Crisis Action activists stage a ‘die-in’ in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse on Jan. 17 while holding paper gravestones to remind lawmakers to address the climate crisis. Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Allie Alaimo holds a sign in support of telework for state...
