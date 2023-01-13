Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wktn.com
Kenton Senior Basketball Players Visit KES
Senior members of the Kenton Boys Basketball team visited Kindergarten and 1st Grade students at Kenton Elementary School last week. The kindergartners had written letters to the basketball team wishing them good luck on their games. The next stop was the 1st Grade Town Hall meeting. After visiting the Kindergarten...
wktn.com
OHSAA to Support Esports Ohio State Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Esports Ohio and to support and promote its annual state tournament in May. There are currently 250 schools that have teams affiliated with Esports Ohio. Esports Ohio was created by teachers to enhance...
wktn.com
Kenton Winter Show Choir Clinic
Kenton Top Twenty hosted a clinic and performance this past Saturday. The other groups included Lakeland Vocal Motion, Buckeye Valley Visions, and the Kenton Middle School Dimensions. The top performer from Top Twenty was Abi Temple and Faith Phipps from Dimensions. All the groups were credited with doing a great...
wktn.com
Ada High School Post-Prom Fundraiser Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale for the Ada High School Post-Prom fundraiser. The first place prize is $2500, second place $1500 and third place is $1000 based on the sale of all 500 tickets. Payouts may change due to the number of tickets sold. The drawing is February 11 or when...
wktn.com
HN Senior Class Holding Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
An all you can eat spaghetti dinner will be served Saturday January 28 in the Hardin Northern School cafeteria. It will begin at 3:30 that afternoon and will end at the start of the basketball game against Arlington. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $8 for...
wktn.com
DiBiasios Establish Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Teachers
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University President Emeritus Daniel A. DiBiasio, Ph.D. (Hon.D. ‘22), and former First Lady Chris Burns-DiBiasio (Hon. ’22) have established an endowed scholarship for ONU students who intend to pursue teaching careers. With the Daniel A. DiBiasio and Chris Burns-DiBiasio Endowed Scholarship, the...
wktn.com
KMS Students Mentor Peers in Writing
Kenton Middle School students have worked together to develop the Writing Lab, a place where students tutor peers in writing. When it comes to teaching writing, many students need help with finding textual evidence, organizing ideas, and editing their work. Some just need to talk through ideas. Mrs. Hull pitched...
wktn.com
Obituary for Grace C. Lane
Grace C. Lane, age 84, of Ada, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born on August 5, 1938, to the late John and Dorothy Jenkins. On November 23, 1957, Grace married Reece M. Lane who preceded her in death on October 31, 2019.
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
wktn.com
HC OSU Extension Offering Fertilizer Certification Program
A three-hour fertilizer certification program will be held in Kenton for any private or commercial applicator who needs to obtain fertilizer certification for the first. This training will be held at the Hardin County OSU Extension office on Friday, February 10. The class will begin at 1 that afternoon. There...
wktn.com
Obituary for Tommy Joe Newland Sr
A celebration of life for Tommy Joe Newland Sr will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Tommy passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born on...
wktn.com
Hardin County 4-H Scholarships Available
Hardin County 4-H announced last week that it is time to apply for the Hardin County 4-H Scholarship by turning in your Ohio Achievement record. Hardin County 4-H will award two $500 scholarships. You must be a current 4-H member in the Class of 2023, and you must have completed...
wktn.com
Girl Scouts Among 15 Agencies Supported by United Way of Hardin County
The United Way of Hardin County supports over 15 area charities and organizations. One of those is the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, which announced recently that orders for their famous Girl Scout cookies are being accepted now. There are 16 Girl Scout troops in Hardin County, so finding a...
wktn.com
No Fines this Month for Overdue Items at Alger Library
This is the month to return overdue items to the Alger Public Library. There will be no fines collected on the overdue items if they are returned by the end of this month. More information can be found on the Alger Public Library Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/algerlibrary.
wktn.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which celebrates his birth on January 15, 1929. Dr. King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Dr. King spoke at Ohio Northern University on January 11, 1968. During...
wktn.com
LCSO Warns About Spam Emails and Texts
Spam emails and texts are on the rise again. According to information on the Logan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, many hackers and scammers are still using the covid-19 pandemic to profit from unsuspecting victims. Some of the top threats to be aware of this year and beyond are:
Comments / 0