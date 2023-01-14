Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson big screen biopic will start production this year
A long-gestating movie about the life of Michael Jackson is set to start production this year. The film, called Michael, will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, whose credits include Training Day, The Equaliser and, most recently, slavery thriller Emancipation. The screenplay will come from three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, who wrote the scripts for Gladiator and Skyfall.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Slams Brother Paedon as ‘Sexist, Transphobic’: Inside Their Feud
Brother and sister up in arms. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her brother Paedon Brown in a brutal video amid their feud. “He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years,” the TLC personality, 21, said in the clip, which was shared by an Instagram fan account on Tuesday, January 17. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar Hopes ‘Buffy’ Fans Still Love The Show Despite Joss Whedon Revelations
Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up how her relationship with the landmark series Buffy The Vampire Slayer has changed, especially after abuse allegations surfaced against the show’s creator Joss Whedon in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, January 18. The actress, 45, explained that she hoped that fans of the fantasy drama could still enjoy the show.
‘Servant’ Has Perfected The Half-Hour Horror Series
True to its producer’s reputation, the cult-hit Servant has always punched above its weight. Along with Split and Glass, it was the third project that sent the message it was OK to release M. Night Shyamalan from director jail. It was also among one of Apple TV+‘s first originals. Launched weeks after The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, Servant cemented the budding streaming service’s brand as one that prioritized quality and originality above all else. But, for me, the true legacy of Servant will rest in its runtimes. During an age of television when most creators seem to...
Funko Is Taking ‘Gilligan’s Island’ On a Three Hour Tour [Exclusive]
Funko Fair, the just kicked off event revealing looks at new Funko collectibles will take place over three days: January 18, 25 and February 1. But what if you only want to spend three hours? We’ve got good news on that front: in celebration of the hundredth anniversary of Warner Bros., Funko is finally launching a line based on classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island… And Decider has your first, exclusive look at the Funko Pop!s, which are available for pre-order right now. NOW! First airing for three seasons on CBS from 1964 through 1967, Gilligan’s Island found a simple three hour tour go horribly...
Comments / 0