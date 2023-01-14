ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

106.9 KROC

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations

We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KARE 11

Pothole problems reported across Twin Cities roads

PRINCETON, Minn. — The roads are cleared of snow and ice. But now we've got another problem on our hands now, and it's a familiar one: potholes. "As the snow and ice melts, it goes down into the cracks, and when it freezes it expands and kind of blows up or pops that asphalt up," said Daniel Erickson, president of Erickson Asphalt Services in Princeton. "That's what creates your potholes."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair hikes prices for 2023

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There are a lot of things that go up each year at the Minnesota State Fair - The Space Tower, Sky Glider, assorted rides and amusements, the cholesterol of fairgoers - you get the picture. Come Aug. of 2023, something else is going up... namely,...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
