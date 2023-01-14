Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
kfgo.com
Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations
We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
Pothole problems reported across Twin Cities roads
PRINCETON, Minn. — The roads are cleared of snow and ice. But now we've got another problem on our hands now, and it's a familiar one: potholes. "As the snow and ice melts, it goes down into the cracks, and when it freezes it expands and kind of blows up or pops that asphalt up," said Daniel Erickson, president of Erickson Asphalt Services in Princeton. "That's what creates your potholes."
fox9.com
Drone video: Aerial view of Minnesota school bus garage destroyed by fire
The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Unique food chain opening new location in Minnesota
A unique and rapidly growing food chain is opening another new location in Minnesota this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a fast-growing healthy "fast-food" chain is opening its newest Minnesota location in St. Cloud, according to local reports.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
lptv.org
MN United Snowmobilers Association Brings Annual Veterans Appreciation Ride to Bemidji
Just as the sun began to set over Lake Bemidji, dozens of snowmobiles were being parked for Saturday’s Annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride, organized by the Minnesota Untied Snowmobilers Association (MnUSA) in collaboration with the Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund. “It’s a ride for veterans to go out...
Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping? (It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Minnesota State Fair hikes prices for 2023
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There are a lot of things that go up each year at the Minnesota State Fair - The Space Tower, Sky Glider, assorted rides and amusements, the cholesterol of fairgoers - you get the picture. Come Aug. of 2023, something else is going up... namely,...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0