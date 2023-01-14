Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Margot Swaps Her Chanel Couture For The Boudoir Trend
Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie regularly looks to the maison for her red-carpet looks – the actor’s Golden Globes couture gown took over 750 hours to create – but on occasion, she likes to switch it up. The press tour for her new film Babylon – in which she plays a roaring ’20s starlet – has seen her wear caped Valentino, Bottega Veneta suiting and an ab-baring Alaïa dress. At the movie’s Sydney premiere, she delivered yet another look that nodded to her glamorous on-screen character.
Vogue
Jenna Ortega Is On Board With The Haute Hoodie Gown
Jenna Ortega is Hollywood’s new It-girl, thanks to her recent starring roles in Wednesday, X, and the Scream franchise – not to mention the fact that she’s a shining new fashion star, too. As demonstrated at the Golden Globes last week, where she wore an ethereal Gucci gown on the red carpet, the actor is willing to have fun with fashion and make a statement. Her latest fashion serve was at Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 2023 menswear show in Paris on Tuesday. Shortly before taking in the new collection from the front row, Ortega posed in front of a giant gold “YSL” logo wearing a super sleek look.
Vogue
The White Lotus Cast Is Taking Over Fashion’s Front Rows
The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers – and outfits – are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favourite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie and more – or rather, the actors who played them – have all been spotted at the autumn/winter 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s New Style Formula Is Easy To Recreate At Home
There are certain styles the Princess of Wales will turn to time and time again – whether it’s her Catherine Walker coat dresses or sharp tailoring from Alexander McQueen. When she finds a look that works for her, she sticks to it, proving what a few hard-working staple pieces in your wardrobe can do.
Vogue
The Vogue Editors’ Standout Menswear AW23 Shows
The menswear autumn/winter 2023 shows have been defined by ribbiting footwear (hi JW Anderson), pillow talk (Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s latest ploy to romance us), and White Lotus stars (Will Sharpe at Emporio and Theo James at Giorgio Armani, respectively). Amidst the one-shoulder tops and fabulously gender-fluid eveningwear (take us back to Studio 54 Silvia Venturini Fendi!), there was much to discuss. Here, the Vogue editors’ standout collections.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Morphs Into Marilyn Monroe With A Dramatic Wig
Ever the shapeshifter, supermodel and style icon Bella Hadid can now add Marilyn Monroe lookalike to her repertoire. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model of the year posted a fun video in which she can be seen modelling a peroxide-blonde wig with tight curls, for a look straight out of a scene from the Hollywood classic, Some Like It Hot.
Vogue
The 2023 Met Gala Dress Code Has Been Announced
In case you missed it, this year’s Costume Institute exhibition is dedicated to the legacy of fashion’s most hyperactive and prolific mastermind, Karl Lagerfeld – a polymath designer who put even the most adroit multi-taskers to shame, and whose uniform (staunchly starched collars, Ancien Régime-esque ponytail) became the stuff of legend.
Vogue
The 15 Best-Dressed Stars At The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
On Sunday 15 January, the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This ceremony – hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler –honoured the year’s best performances from film and television. Following last week’s Golden Globes step and repeat, the red carpet event continued on with glitzy awards style; voluminous silhouettes, in particular, proved to be the breakout trend of the night, with Hollywood A-listers embracing formal designs that were adorned with large ruffles or sweeping trains.
Vogue
Hailey Tries On Dynasty’s Opulent ’80s Fashion For Size
Hailey Bieber frequently incorporates rare pieces of streetwear into her evening wardrobe, but since launching her own skincare line last year, the Rhode founder has been offering her own interpretation of CEO attire. Bieber’s most recent outing marks another welcome update to her corporate-chic Gen-Z style. Spotted at an...
Vogue
It’s The Year Of The Maxi Skirt
As far as hemlines are concerned, recent seasons have been a tale of two extremes. Thigh-skimming skirt lengths have circulated runways far and wide, made for wearers that love a bare leg, while all-encompassing maxis have been out in full force, too. The latter has been particularly popular – and the autumn/winter 2023 menswear collections, which were rife with floor-dusting hems, suggest that maxi skirts will continue to be a hot topic this year.
Vogue
So Aidan Is Back… But What’s Behind His Belted Belstaff?
The men of Sex and the City haven’t fared so well in the reboot, have they? Mr Big is dead, Steve has been dumped, and new male characters on the scene have had to contend with bouts of public projectile vomiting. But in contrast to Peloton’s free-falling share price...
Vogue
Kendall Takes On Two Trends At Once
It’s no secret that 2022 was the year of the naked dress. The breakout trend of 2023 so far? Corsage embellishments that are both decorative and statement-making. In her most recent outing, Kendall Jenner chose to embrace both fashion trends. The 27-year-old model was spotted over the weekend wearing...
Comments / 0