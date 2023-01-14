ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry tells royal family to ‘come clean,’ apologize to Meghan: ‘You know what you did’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 4 days ago

Prince Harry has demanded an apology from the royal family for his wife, Meghan Markle.

“You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean,” the Duke of Sussex sensationally asserted to his family in an interview with The Telegraph this week.

The abrasive remarks come days after Harry, 38, released his bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare,” in which he made private family disagreements and conversations public.

Harry, who claimed his family is treating him as if he is “delusional and paranoid,” did not clarify what exactly he wants his family to apologize to Meghan for.

The father-of-two insists that “if people had listened” to him sooner, the rift between the Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family wouldn’t have gotten so bad .

“It was all so avoidable. But they just couldn’t help themselves,” he said, referring to the royals.

In his protocol-shattering book, Harry claims that senior members of the royal family “briefed” the press and “leaked” negative stories about Markle.

Adding that he simply doesn’t see how sharing his story was “shocking and outrageous,” the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana said he felt a “responsibility” to put the “truth” out there.

“I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he said, referencing William and Kate’s children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William’s brother also credited therapy for helping him in dark times during which, he notes, his unsuccessfully attempted to “getting through” to his family.

“That’s when I started trying to explain to them how some of their decisions and some of the things they were doing — or not doing — was going to reflect on them. Badly,” he told the publication.

“Especially across the global stage, especially across the Commonwealth, with relation to my now wife. And I couldn’t get through to them. And it wasn’t one or two people that I was trying to get through to.”

“It was a mindset. It was a culture, within a bubble within a bubble, that while I was there was unbreakable,” he added.

Harry said the firm has not only refused to see where he’s coming from , but has “scuppered the whole plan through their need to financially control us, the jealousy, and this unfortunate situation whereby us just existing outside of their control is somehow problematic for them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft.

Particularly, the exiled royal said a lot of content about William and their father, King Charles III, was removed from “Spare” to avoid an unrepairable rift.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on “Spare.”

Lori Whitley
4d ago

this man baby needs to be stripped of his and hers titles and any other privileges, they don't deserve it. they really left because they didn't want to to do their obligations, duties that come with their titles. she thinks she is above all of that, don't want to get her hands dirty, travel to third world Countries, she don't want that part, she wants that fame and glamorous lifestyle!! well they've got what they want, one day he's going to need his family, especially when she dumps him for greener pastures. when she finds someone that can make her a big star she'll move on. got news for her she can't act, not even in their crappy show, she's a phony.

