FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
You Will Never Want to Leave This New and Beautiful Twin Cities Coffee Shop
FRGMNT (Frag-ment) Coffee is a coffee shop that was born in Minnesota in 2019 and just opened its 3rd location about 10 days ago on St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis!. FRGMNT not only has a wonderful menu and beautiful spaces to share with us but when combining that with their motto, FRGMNT shares what it really means to help create community.
Minneapolis arts and design center collaborates with Red Wing Shoes for new project
MINNEAPOLIS — "We are a 28-year-old art and design youth social enterprise," said Roger Cummings, artistic director and one of the founders of Juxtaposition Arts. "We do anything from contemporary art to public art to environmental design." Juxtaposition Arts has provided mentorship for north Minneapolis youth artists with the...
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
mprnews.org
We tried it: Non-alcoholic bottle shop Marigold opens in south Minneapolis
Enter scene: Oranges, pinks, greens and yellows surround you. Think 1970s meets ice cream parlor, in the best way. You’re standing in Erin Flavin’s newest creation, full of creations on its own, called Marigold. It’s a new non-alcoholic bottle shop off Nicollet Avenue and West 36th Street in south Minneapolis, connected to Flavin’s Honeycomb Salon next door.
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
A new dining district is on the horizon for downtown Minneapolis
As Sherman Associates prepares a $400 million redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo operations center in downtown Minneapolis, the local developer says creating a vibrant food and beverage district is top of its mind. The Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates this month announced they've teamed up with local restaurateur and executive chef...
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
Red dress worn by two generations of girls for school photos has started its third
ELK RIVER, Minn. — 2023 UPDATE:. This story was originally published in 2016. Since then, a third generation has taken up the red dress school photo tradition. Aubrey is 12 years old now and in the seventh grade. She remains dress averse, preferring instead the goalie gear she wears as a skater for the Elk River U12A girls hockey team.
ccxmedia.org
Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
"Leave a Light On" project aims to increase safety in one of Minneapolis' most poorly-lit neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis neighbors are flipping the switch in the fight against crime.The Marcy-Holmes neighborhood is notoriously dark. The city has a plan to fix it but it could take a few years. The Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association also has a plan to boost lighting, particularly for pedestrians, many of which are students from the nearby University of Minnesota campus."I try to stay indoors. If it's dark, then I don't go out," Marcy-Holmes resident Jen said.She said crime has been an issue near her apartment. This past fall, she says a group of people broke into her vehicle."Then they've broken into...
Plans are changing for some popular winter events
MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
thriftyminnesota.com
Hudson Hot Air Affair – Winter Balloon Festival
Hudson Hot Air Affair, the premier winter ballooning event and winter festival in the Midwest, is an annual event. This years theme is “Experience the Magic”. Even though I’ve yet to actually ride in a hot air balloon, I love to watch them. This is the perfect event for doing just that, watching! The 2023 Hudson Hot Air Affair takes place February 3th-5th.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard.Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture."He got to see it and take pictures with it so we were excited about that, he really liked it," Allan Papp said.The whole neighborhood liked...
Auction for Hilton in downtown Minneapolis delayed
MINNEAPOLIS -- The auction for Minneapolis' largest hotel which was originally scheduled for Friday has been delayed.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owed more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings showed the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180 million loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as a separate servicing company, filed suit in October 2020.RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's futureThe hotel, which has 826 rooms, was to be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction on Friday, but was delayed by the attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank; Hennepin County then granted the cancellation. The date for the auction has not been rescheduled.
edinazephyrus.com
Edina High School must change its finals schedule
Finals are one of the semester’s most stressful times for both students and teachers. Students spend hours studying information that dates back to the beginning of the school year. Teachers and staff are weighed down with the stress of getting grading finished and entered into the grade book by the end of the semester. Every year, Edina High School students have to carry the stress of finals into their winter break. As a result, students are not given a real break.
Maret Bylander crowned 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival's Klondike Kate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival's newest mistress of song and merriment earned her sash Wednesday night, outperforming several other contestants to become this year's Klondike Kate. Maret Bylander, of Stillwater, beat out five other women competing for the title at the Double Tree by Hilton...
Stillwater council considers sales tax to pay for $12 million park plans
STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater City Council says now is the time to develop new parks along the St. Croix River as the area grows into a bigger tourist destination. But the ideas aren't cheap. And one of the ways to pay for them could come out of your...
