Edina, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location

MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

We tried it: Non-alcoholic bottle shop Marigold opens in south Minneapolis

Enter scene: Oranges, pinks, greens and yellows surround you. Think 1970s meets ice cream parlor, in the best way. You’re standing in Erin Flavin’s newest creation, full of creations on its own, called Marigold. It’s a new non-alcoholic bottle shop off Nicollet Avenue and West 36th Street in south Minneapolis, connected to Flavin’s Honeycomb Salon next door.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Leave a Light On" project aims to increase safety in one of Minneapolis' most poorly-lit neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis neighbors are flipping the switch in the fight against crime.The Marcy-Holmes neighborhood is notoriously dark. The city has a plan to fix it but it could take a few years. The Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association also has a plan to boost lighting, particularly for pedestrians, many of which are students from the nearby University of Minnesota campus."I try to stay indoors. If it's dark, then I don't go out," Marcy-Holmes resident Jen said.She said crime has been an issue near her apartment. This past fall, she says a group of people broke into her vehicle."Then they've broken into...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Plans are changing for some popular winter events

MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Hudson Hot Air Affair – Winter Balloon Festival

Hudson Hot Air Affair, the premier winter ballooning event and winter festival in the Midwest, is an annual event. This years theme is “Experience the Magic”. Even though I’ve yet to actually ride in a hot air balloon, I love to watch them. This is the perfect event for doing just that, watching! The 2023 Hudson Hot Air Affair takes place February 3th-5th.
HUDSON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard.Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture."He got to see it and take pictures with it so we were excited about that, he really liked it," Allan Papp said.The whole neighborhood liked...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Auction for Hilton in downtown Minneapolis delayed

MINNEAPOLIS -- The auction for Minneapolis' largest hotel which was originally scheduled for Friday has been delayed.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owed more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings showed the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180 million loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as a separate servicing company, filed suit in October 2020.RELATED: Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners' past than downtown's futureThe hotel, which has 826 rooms, was to be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction on Friday, but was delayed by the attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank; Hennepin County then granted the cancellation. The date for the auction has not been rescheduled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
edinazephyrus.com

Edina High School must change its finals schedule

Finals are one of the semester’s most stressful times for both students and teachers. Students spend hours studying information that dates back to the beginning of the school year. Teachers and staff are weighed down with the stress of getting grading finished and entered into the grade book by the end of the semester. Every year, Edina High School students have to carry the stress of finals into their winter break. As a result, students are not given a real break.
EDINA, MN
