‘Servant’ Has Perfected The Half-Hour Horror Series
True to its producer’s reputation, the cult-hit Servant has always punched above its weight. Along with Split and Glass, it was the third project that sent the message it was OK to release M. Night Shyamalan from director jail. It was also among one of Apple TV+‘s first originals. Launched weeks after The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, Servant cemented the budding streaming service’s brand as one that prioritized quality and originality above all else. But, for me, the true legacy of Servant will rest in its runtimes. During an age of television when most creators seem to...
Funko Is Taking ‘Gilligan’s Island’ On a Three Hour Tour [Exclusive]
Funko Fair, the just kicked off event revealing looks at new Funko collectibles will take place over three days: January 18, 25 and February 1. But what if you only want to spend three hours? We’ve got good news on that front: in celebration of the hundredth anniversary of Warner Bros., Funko is finally launching a line based on classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island… And Decider has your first, exclusive look at the Funko Pop!s, which are available for pre-order right now. NOW! First airing for three seasons on CBS from 1964 through 1967, Gilligan’s Island found a simple three hour tour go horribly...
