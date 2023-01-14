Read full article on original website
Related
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says she hides her crown in a locked box in her closet but has caught her sisters wearing it
Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, is returning to host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
New York Post
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner dies
Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner has died. Conner was the bassist and songwriter of the Northwest alternative band, Variety reported. His brother and band co-founder Gary Lee Conner said that Van Conner died Tuesday night after an extended illness, but that he succumbed to pneumonia. “He was one of the...
Hugh Jackman talks new movie 'The Son,' losing his own father and how both made him 'a different parent'
Hugh Jackman talked in a recent interview about his experience filming his new movie, "The Son" and the real life experiences he was going through during the time.
Comments / 0