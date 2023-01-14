ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms

Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
New York Post

John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house

“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far.  Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block.   According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents.  The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner dies

Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner has died. Conner was the bassist and songwriter of the Northwest alternative band, Variety reported. His brother and band co-founder Gary Lee Conner said that Van Conner died Tuesday night after an extended illness, but that he succumbed to pneumonia. “He was one of the...
WASHINGTON STATE

