WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A Cleveland man suspected of breaking into a Wickliffe home is in custody after he tried to run from officers who found him at a hotel in the city. Dante Jordan, 23, is charged with burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, theft and obstructing official business, according to Willoughby Municipal Court records. Jordan was arraigned Tuesday and will appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO