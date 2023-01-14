Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation to permanently ban Covid-19 health measures aimed at mitigating the virus in the state. The legislation would prohibit vaccine and mask requirements in schools, masking requirements at businesses, and so-called vaccine passports showing proof of vaccination. It would also bar employers from hiring or firing employees based on whether they have been vaccinated, and would prohibit the firing or de-licensing of medical professionals who might disagree on Covid protocols.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO