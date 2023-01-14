Read full article on original website
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes permanent ban on Covid mandates in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation to permanently ban Covid-19 health measures aimed at mitigating the virus in the state. The legislation would prohibit vaccine and mask requirements in schools, masking requirements at businesses, and so-called vaccine passports showing proof of vaccination. It would also bar employers from hiring or firing employees based on whether they have been vaccinated, and would prohibit the firing or de-licensing of medical professionals who might disagree on Covid protocols.
Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes
A failed candidate for the New Mexico state House described by police as an "election denier" was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out shootings at...
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a...
Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says
State Sen.-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Va.) narrowly flipped a key Republican-held state Senate seat in a special election. He did so by campaigning against the 15-week abortion ban being pushed by Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.Jan. 17, 2023.
What the 21 McCarthy holdouts got in committee assignments
WASHINGTON — The 21 House Republicans who initially blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy from winning the speakership had demanded big changes to House rules, but they also wanted more influence on the congressional committees that will set the GOP agenda over the next two years. While not every holdout got...
Watch the Dateline episode "Killings in a College Town" now
Moscow, Idaho, is home to the University of Idaho. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, students were decked out in game day gear, ready to cheer on the school’s football team, the Vandals. Noisy parties followed, until a hush settled on student housing around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. But that...
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein launches 2024 run for governor
WASHINGTON — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that he is running for governor, giving Democrats a high-profile candidate in what's expected to be a competitive contest in 2024. Stein, 56, shared a campaign launch video on social media in which he attacked a potential Republican opponent...
Hunt on for alleged arsonist in Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic fire days after state enacted new abortion rights laws
An arsonist, driving a pickup truck, set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in central Illinois, police said Tuesday, just days after the state enacted new laws protecting abortion rights. The attacker used a "fire accelerant" at about 11:31 p.m. CT on Sunday in the 2700 block of North Knoxville...
Florida Universities Spend Millions On Diversity, Equity, Inclusion
Some Florida universities are spending millions of dollars on programs and other expenses related to diversity, equity, and inclusion — as Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration target “trendy ideology” on campuses. Chris Spencer, director of DeSantis’ Office of Policy and Budget, in a Dec.
Solomon Pena was belligerent to neighbors who opposed his political views, condo official says
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A failed Republican candidate accused of hiring people to shoot at local Democratic leaders' homes often promoted rhetoric against President Joe Biden and was belligerent to neighbors who opposed his political views, a homeowners association board member said Tuesday. Tom Parks, a board member at the...
4 Tennessee church members were killed and their pastor was injured in a Texas plane crash
YOAKUM, Texas — A small plane crashed Tuesday while approaching a Texas airport, killing four members of a Tennessee church and leaving the lead pastor injured, authorities and the church said. The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed in an open field south of an airport in Yoakum, according to the...
