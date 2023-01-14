Westwood girls cruise past Ridge View with a dominant second half

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – Korletta Daniels scored 21 points as No. 5 ranked Westwood used an explosive second half Friday night to overcome Ridge View, 55-28.

Daniels was a consistent scoring option all night for the Redhawks, scoring 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second. Her teammate, guard Jessica Woods, also scored in double figures, scoring nine of her 12 points in the second half.

Teammates help Westwood's Korletta Daniels off the floor after she battled for a loose ball. Daniels scored a game-high 21 points in a great all-around effort in Friday's win over Ridge View. Photo by Jacob Phillips

Westwood held a 20-12 lead at the game's halfway point. In the second half, the Redhawks scored 35 points and held their opponents to 16 points, and only six in the closing quarter, to put the game away.

“We always talk about protecting our never-nots. Never not communicate, never not play hard and never not protect the basketball,” Redhawk head coach Gregory Bauldrick said. “The biggest one was we weren't protecting the ball for those turnovers, and then we weren't capitalizing on free throws. I thought we did both of those things well in the second half.”

Jessica Woods scored nine of her 12 points in the second half to help the Redhawks pull away. Photo by Jacob Phillips

The pressure of Westwood’s defense in the opening quarter created some separation. The Redhawks jumped to an 8-2 lead to start the game after scoring six points on fast break layups.

Center Raven Johnson gave Westwood a 13-7 lead to end the quarter after scoring a fast break layup to beat the buzzer.

The second quarter was much more physical. Both teams found it hard to not foul, combining for 18 in the first half.

Both offenses struggled to score in the half-court. Even with the numerous opportunities to score from the charity stripe, combining for just 13 points in the quarter. Westwood went 4-10 from the free throw line and Ridge View went 2-5.

“We didn't capitalize on the opportunities,” Bauldrick said. “Because of the natural rivalry between the two schools, I'm sure there was some anxiety there that they were trying to deal with, so we missed some.”

Westwood settled in on offense in the second half and kept the same intensity on defense. The Redhawks outscored the Blazers 17-10 in the third to extend their lead to 15 heading into the fourth quarter.

Westwood squashed any hopes of a Ridge View comeback by starting the final period on a 14-3 run. This put the Redhawk's lead well over 20 points and with just under two minutes left Westwood was able to put in its subs.

No Ridge View player scored more than eight points and the team failed to score more than 10 points in any quarter. While the Charger’s offense struggled, the Redhawks found their rhythm and took advantage.

The win keeps Westwood undefeated in league play at (3-0). It also improved its overall record to (15-3) with just eight games left to go before conference playoffs start. Ridge View falls to (2-1) in conference play and (6-11) overall.

Both teams will wait less than 24 hours for their next game since they’ll play in Saturday’s MLK bash at Eau Claire high school. Ridge View tips off at 11:00 a.m. against Hartsville, and Westwood will play at 6:30 against Kennan.

“I like our chances. I mean, it's like playing the lottery. You can't win if you don't buy a ticket,” Bauldrick said. “So, hey, we purchased the ticket. Now, we'll see if we can cash it in tomorrow.”

