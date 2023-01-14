Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees

Based on Pittsburgh's asking price, it'll take a huge haul for the Yankees to snag Reynolds this offseason

In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations.

While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.

The biggest name that's still available at this point in the offseason is Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, an All-Star that's been linked to the Yankees for quite some time. Reynolds requested a trade from Pittsburgh earlier this winter, but the Pirates aren't making this switch-hitting outfielder easy to grab. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported recently that Pittsburgh is asking for a "Juan Soto trade" package for Reynolds, an "unrealistic ask."

That hasn't stopped a slew of contenders from continuing to show interest. In addition to the Yankees, other clubs like the Dodgers, Mariners and Marlins are interested, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. MLB Network's Jon Morosi added that the Rangers are among the "most serious suitors" for Reynolds.

Pittsburgh is reportedly seeking pitching prospects in return for Reynolds, a possible issue for New York, a team that used a significant portion of their top pitching talent from their farm system at last year's trade deadline.

In other words, all signs point toward the Pirates asking for the very best position players in New York's system in Reynolds talks. As Heyman put it, that means multiple top prospects, picking from a group that includes shortstop Anthony Volpe, shortstop Oswald Peraza and outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

If the Yankees don't want to spend that much in a trade for Reynolds this winter, and they don't make any other additions from a shallow pool in free agency, they'll be rolling with an internal group that includes Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial. New York also added some depth this winter, signing outfielders like Willie Calhoun and Rafael Ortega that could make an impact in 2023.

