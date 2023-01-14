Read full article on original website
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely
Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
KWQC
Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Illinois Proud
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Students Learn About Issues Facing Maple City Through Journalism Assignment
A group of Monmouth College students recently took a closer look at the city where they go to school, and they say they discovered some surprising facts about the Maple City. The students in an “Introduction to Journalism” class (listed as COMM 260) taught by student media adviser Chris Goble immersed themselves in the Monmouth community last fall as part of an investigative reporting assignment titled “260 Reports: Small-Town Challenges and Opportunities,” for which they published a special online report.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
Can you ride Uber in Galesburg? Not yet, says the city
You can’t take an Uber in Galesburg just yet. Despite a buzz making its way through town and on social media, the world’s largest ride-sharing company has not acquired a license to operate in Galesburg. Galesburg does sit in Uber’s “Northwest IL” region and Uber’s app allows users...
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after early morning shooting in Galesburg
A male subject was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the stomach after Galesburg Police responded to a report of a man injured on Blaine Avenue early Monday morning. Galesburg Police responded to 128 Blaine Ave. at 5 a.m. Monday in reference to a subject laying in the yard screaming. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject laying in the yard screaming that he had been shot.
