Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued

IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely

Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant

The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
DES MOINES, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
KEWANEE, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Students Learn About Issues Facing Maple City Through Journalism Assignment

A group of Monmouth College students recently took a closer look at the city where they go to school, and they say they discovered some surprising facts about the Maple City. The students in an “Introduction to Journalism” class (listed as COMM 260) taught by student media adviser Chris Goble immersed themselves in the Monmouth community last fall as part of an investigative reporting assignment titled “260 Reports: Small-Town Challenges and Opportunities,” for which they published a special online report.
MONMOUTH, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after early morning shooting in Galesburg

A male subject was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the stomach after Galesburg Police responded to a report of a man injured on Blaine Avenue early Monday morning. Galesburg Police responded to 128 Blaine Ave. at 5 a.m. Monday in reference to a subject laying in the yard screaming. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject laying in the yard screaming that he had been shot.
GALESBURG, IL

