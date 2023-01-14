ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore Sports Network

St. John Vianney’s Anthony Knox and Jasaiah Queen, Southern’s Matt Henrich claim Escape the Rock wrestling titles

The singular wrestling championship that eluded Anthony Knox during his tremendous freshman season will now be making its way back to Monmouth County. Knox, the reigning NJSIAA 113-pound state champion, secured the 121-pound title and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler on Sunday during the Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School. Seeded first in his weight class and ranked No. 4 in the nation by FloWrestling, Knox rolled to a 9-2 victory over No. 2 seed/12th ranked Gauge Botero of Faith Christian Academy (Pa.).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PIX11

Missing New Jersey couple hasn’t been seen for 2 weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — In the absence of national media coverage, working on a missing persons case often unfolds at the grassroots level. On Tuesday night, it meant a small group of family and friends handing out flyers on a street corner in Newark. They hope someone has seen 25-year-old Imani Glover, of Morristown, and […]
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Juvenile boy reported missing in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert.  Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave.   He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police.  The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds.  A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police.   Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight

Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
MEDFORD, NJ
PIX11

Snow, wintry mix threatens NYC area this week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunshine will drench the New York City area Sunday, but the blustery winds could make it feel cooler than anticipated. The temperatures will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph. The wind […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
KRMG

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

