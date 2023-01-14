ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave. He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police. The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds. A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police. Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO