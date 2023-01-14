ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair will raise ticket prices for 2023

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced a modest increase in ticket prices for the 2023 festival after the Minnesota State Agricultural Society's annual meeting this weekend. Ticket prices will increase by $1, bringing the price for adults (ages 13 to 64) to $18 per...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
The Streets of St. Paul

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota attorney general's office would beef up criminal division under legislative proposal

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was a key issue that defined the 2022 campaign for attorney general: Just what role should the state's chief legal officer play in prosecuting violent crime at the local level?That's mostly the job of county attorneys, according to state law, but they can seek out the attorney general's office for assistance.The bill provides $4 million over two years "for enhanced criminal enforcement and related initiatives," according to an amendment approved in a House committee on Tuesday.Right now, there are three prosecutors in the criminal division, said Attorney General Keith Ellison. Additional funding could increase that to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #18 Rep. Tom Moore Explains “MOMS” Program

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined numerous priorities for this legislative session this past week. Iowa District #18 Republican Representative Tom Moore said last year; the MOMS program was created to connect women with pregnancy support services, safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental Health Treatment. Moore says there are currently two centers of Excellence, specialty Hospitals that help connect rural patients with OBGYN services.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz's $12B, 4-year education budget includes tax credits

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $12 billion, four-year education budget Tuesday that includes big tax credits for families with young children as well as more money for public schools across the state.The Democratic governor went to Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Paul to echo the pledge he made in his second inaugural address two weeks ago to "be bold" and use the "historic opportunity" of a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families."This gives us an opportunity that has not been presented very often,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Hochul, fellow Democrats, voice support for judge nominee

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other prominent state Democrats and Latino leaders on Saturday demanded the governor’s chief judge nominee receive a fair hearing on Wednesday, pushing back on claims by liberal lawmakers that Hector D. LaSalle is too conservative and his nomination should be withdrawn. Hochul, appearing at the Latino Pastoral Action Center Leadership meeting, pledged to stand by LaSalle — a veteran judge who, if confirmed, would become the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court and oversee New York’s judicial system. She called him “eminently qualified” for the job. “I examined all the records. I saw all the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him and ... they’ve been falsely represented. And that’s what I will not stand for,” said Hochul, arguing that past nominees have not been “prejudged” and “misrepresented” like LaSalle. While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process and his appointment would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right.

