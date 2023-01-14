Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Related
Allen announces withdrawal from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s new secretary of state announced the state’s withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. A day after being...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair will raise ticket prices for 2023
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced a modest increase in ticket prices for the 2023 festival after the Minnesota State Agricultural Society's annual meeting this weekend. Ticket prices will increase by $1, bringing the price for adults (ages 13 to 64) to $18 per...
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Unique food chain opening new location in Minnesota
A unique and rapidly growing food chain is opening another new location in Minnesota this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a fast-growing healthy "fast-food" chain is opening its newest Minnesota location in St. Cloud, according to local reports.
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)
ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
Plow crews in St. Paul, Minneapolis target 'challenging' areas
ST PAUL, Minn. — A period of warmer winter temperatures is offering public works crews in both St. Paul and Minneapolis a window to do some catchup work on challenging plow areas in the wake of our early January snow event. Widespread street parking, narrower roads and old-school alley...
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban job application criminal history question
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants' criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Minnesota attorney general's office would beef up criminal division under legislative proposal
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was a key issue that defined the 2022 campaign for attorney general: Just what role should the state's chief legal officer play in prosecuting violent crime at the local level?That's mostly the job of county attorneys, according to state law, but they can seek out the attorney general's office for assistance.The bill provides $4 million over two years "for enhanced criminal enforcement and related initiatives," according to an amendment approved in a House committee on Tuesday.Right now, there are three prosecutors in the criminal division, said Attorney General Keith Ellison. Additional funding could increase that to...
Read the arrest warrant for Solomon Peña, failed GOP candidate arrested in New Mexico
Read the arrest warrant for Solomon Peña, a Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature, who has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said.
Iowa House District #18 Rep. Tom Moore Explains “MOMS” Program
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined numerous priorities for this legislative session this past week. Iowa District #18 Republican Representative Tom Moore said last year; the MOMS program was created to connect women with pregnancy support services, safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental Health Treatment. Moore says there are currently two centers of Excellence, specialty Hospitals that help connect rural patients with OBGYN services.
Walz's $12B, 4-year education budget includes tax credits
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $12 billion, four-year education budget Tuesday that includes big tax credits for families with young children as well as more money for public schools across the state.The Democratic governor went to Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Paul to echo the pledge he made in his second inaugural address two weeks ago to "be bold" and use the "historic opportunity" of a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families."This gives us an opportunity that has not been presented very often,"...
Hochul, fellow Democrats, voice support for judge nominee
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other prominent state Democrats and Latino leaders on Saturday demanded the governor’s chief judge nominee receive a fair hearing on Wednesday, pushing back on claims by liberal lawmakers that Hector D. LaSalle is too conservative and his nomination should be withdrawn. Hochul, appearing at the Latino Pastoral Action Center Leadership meeting, pledged to stand by LaSalle — a veteran judge who, if confirmed, would become the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court and oversee New York’s judicial system. She called him “eminently qualified” for the job. “I examined all the records. I saw all the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him and ... they’ve been falsely represented. And that’s what I will not stand for,” said Hochul, arguing that past nominees have not been “prejudged” and “misrepresented” like LaSalle. While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process and his appointment would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right.
Comments / 0