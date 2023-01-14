Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illini Now: Looking Golden
Brad Underwood’s Fighting Illini are hot, and after after winning 3 straight Big Ten matchups, the Illini make it a dominant 4th vs the struggling Minnesota Golden Gophers. Illinois walked away from Minneapolis with a sturdy 78-60 win, which is to be expected vs a struggling 7-9 Minnesota team with a new coaching staff, but the Illini have shared some struggles of their own in recent weeks. That chip however, seems to most certainly been removed from the Illini’s shoulders, for the time being. Defense, and selfless play was the name of the game in the dominant win vs the Gophers, proving Illinois has really embraced giving up playing “me” ball in exchange for “we” ball.
Michigan Football gets another crystal ball for 5-star Jadyn Davis
Michigan football is hoping to build some momentum on the recruiting trail now that Jim Harbaugh is back and Jadyn Davis is the No. 1 target. There’s been a lot of news in recent days about Michigan football. First, it was all about Jim Harbaugh returning to be the head coach.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
thechampaignroom.com
Shauna Green is setting the world on fire
Shauna Green’s arrival in Champaign has been a lightning bolt. It’s been yet another sign of the enduring competency of Josh Whitman. Plucking Green from the University of Dayton has breathed new life into a program that has thrived under her leadership — now No. 21 in the country.
What Purdue Center Zach Edey Said Following Road Win Over Michigan State
Purdue junior center Zach Edey met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
saturdaytradition.com
Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois LB, reveals plans for 2023 season
Calvin Hart Jr. has played the previous two seasons at Illinois after beginning his career at NC State. Now, he’s going to suit up for one final season in Champaign before moving on. Hart made his decision final on Tuesday, releasing a brief announcement on social media regarding his...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
Centre Daily
Tom Izzo says officiating impacted Michigan State’s last defensive possession vs. Purdue
With less than a minute left of Monday afternoon's game between Michigan State and Purdue, the Spartans held a 61-60 lead as the Boilermakers made their way up the court. Tom Izzo had already been visibly frustrated with how the game had been officiated, but a whistle against senior guard Tyson Walker with 32 seconds left sent Michigan State's head coach into a frenzy along the scorer's table.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Golden Gophers and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Ohio...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores Permanently
Popular clothing chain Maurices is planning to close two of its locations permanently this month. The closures come as the company is looking to expand the brick-and-mortar presence of its new brand, Evsie, which is catered more towards tween shoppers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the upcoming closures and what it means for the company's strategy moving forward.
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Interior Design
Rivian Converts a Repair Workshop and Gravel Yard into an Indoor-Outdoor Experience Center in Normal, Illinois
Located at the electric vehicle maker’s manufacturing plant—an erstwhile Mitsubishi factory—is a playful 4,900-square-foot delivery center where customers go to receive their new cars. In keeping with the brand’s adventurous spirit, Rivian’s in-house team, spearheaded by former Studio O+A design director Denise Cherry, converted a repair workshop and its gravel yard into a skylit indoor-outdoor social hub and experiential center vivified by a colorful 50-foot-long exterior mural by Joe Swec. Inside and out, custom communal tables made of hickory invite employees and customers to relax. There, they can indulge in complimentary vegan chili served from the pull-out camp kitchen of the company’s R1T truck.
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0