Brad Underwood’s Fighting Illini are hot, and after after winning 3 straight Big Ten matchups, the Illini make it a dominant 4th vs the struggling Minnesota Golden Gophers. Illinois walked away from Minneapolis with a sturdy 78-60 win, which is to be expected vs a struggling 7-9 Minnesota team with a new coaching staff, but the Illini have shared some struggles of their own in recent weeks. That chip however, seems to most certainly been removed from the Illini’s shoulders, for the time being. Defense, and selfless play was the name of the game in the dominant win vs the Gophers, proving Illinois has really embraced giving up playing “me” ball in exchange for “we” ball.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO