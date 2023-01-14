Alabama Crimson Tide fans are almost tunnel-vision focused on Nick Saban’s replacements for Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien. Decisions could be made any day, but with the Crimson Tide in full recruiting swing, Nick Saban might not see a need to accelerate the hiring pace. If so, it might be February before Alabama Football has two new Coordinators.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO