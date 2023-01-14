Current Records: San Diego State 13-4; Colorado State 10-9 The San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego State and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moby Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado State winning the first 58-57 at home and the Aztecs taking the second 63-58.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO