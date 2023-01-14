Read full article on original website
BBC
Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland
A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run. Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009. The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said. The force...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
BBC
Andrew Tate: 'I'm not a victim' say two women involved in investigation
Two women who have been identified as potential victims of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan say they were friends of the pair, not victims. Beatrice and Jasmin - who have tattoo's with the Tate brother's surname on it - said that they did not find them to be "aggressive or rude" and denied that they had felt threatened.
BBC
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
BBC
CCTV shows people fleeing drive-by shooting outside church
CCTV footage shows people fleeing and screaming after shots were fired from a moving vehicle outside a London church. Suspects fired a shotgun during a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A seven year-old girl is in a life threatening condition, and five others were injured. A 22-year-old...
BBC
Man extradited from US to face drugs charges
A Co. Armagh man has appeared in court following his extradition from the US. A bench warrant was issued for Anthony Gerard Maguire, of Bearna Park, Killeavy, in 2015 after he failed to answer his bail in relation to eight drug offences. Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry, heard the...
BBC
IOPC investigator quit over Bianca Williams stop and search case
An investigator has revealed she quit her job at the police watchdog over the handling of a complaint about the stop and search of two black athletes. Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos were stopped by police in July 2020 while driving through west London. The Met Police referred the...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Mark Cavendish robbery trial judge gives concluding remarks
A judge has told jurors "there is no dispute" champion cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at his family home. The trial has heard how intruders in balaclavas broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, while the athlete was in bed with wife Peta and their three-year-old son.
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Investigation into Wolverhampton NHS staff sleeping in patient's bed
CCTV footage appearing to show hospital workers sleeping in a patient's bed while he was left lying on the floor is being investigated by an NHS trust. On the previous night, video showed the same man being "dragged across the floor and manhandled into a chair" by three staff members at Wolverhampton's Penn Hospital, a leaked email says.
BBC
PSNI: Policing Board report questions need for all officers to be armed
A Policing Board report has raised questions about the future need for all police officers in Northern Ireland to carry handguns, given a reducing security threat. It also stated the issue should be considered because officers "very rarely" fire their weapons. The suggestion has been rejected by the Police Federation.
