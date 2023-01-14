ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
WMTW

Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno's Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine runner on track to run every street in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Portland is on a pretty unique sightseeing tour of the city. He is trying to run every single one of the more than 1,000 streets in Portland, including on Peaks Island. Danny Mejia is a record-setting long-distance runner who moved to Portland nine...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023

Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Fire burns automotive garage in Alfred

ALFRED, Maine — Fire destroyed a commercial automotive garage in Alfred early Wednesday. Alfred Fire Rescue Chief Chris Carpenter said the fire at 9 Mountain Road was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from several area towns helped battle the fire. Four hours later, crews were still actively operating at the scene and smoke and steam were still coming from what remained of the building.
ALFRED, ME
Q97.9

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Hallowell Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Rear-Ended by Teen Driver

A Sargent with the Hallowell Police Department was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash over the weekend. According to The Kennebec Journal Hallowell Police Sgt, Christopher Giles, was rear-ended on Water Street on Sunday evening at around 8pm. Giles was struck from behind by a 16-year-old boy from Gardiner who officials say was operating too fast for the road conditions.
HALLOWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by an Amtrack train Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Bruno's Restaurant around 6 p.m. after a car bypassed the closed gates and flashing lights, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Tractor-trailer crash in Buxton causes fuel spill, road closure

BUXTON, Maine — A crash in Buxton on Sunday caused a fuel spill, major traffic disruptions and an hours-long cleanup effort. Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection say a commercial truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer along Route 112 near the Saco line. The...
BUXTON, ME
WMTW

Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities

YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)

The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
LEBANON, ME
WMTW

15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident

A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
GILFORD, NH

