Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
Brian Daboll, Robert Griffin III among those livid after Giants whistled for roughing the passer vs. Vikings
The NFL has had its share of controversial roughing the passer calls since the league tightened its rules regarding contact with quarterbacks. The worst call yet may have been made in Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings playoff game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Kirk Cousins on a second-and-4...
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
Aaron Rodgers talks Packers future, retirement decision on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'I just need some time right now'
Just over a week ago, the Packers' season came to a gut-wrenching end with a home loss to the Lions in Week 18. Now, the attention turns to the future of their franchise quarterback. With rumors swirling that his time in Green Bay is nearing its end, Aaron Rodgers briefly...
Al Michaels dismisses social media criticism of his call of Jaguars vs. Chargers as 'internet compost'
Al Michaels has the same energy for internet haters as he did calling Saturday's wild-card game between the Jaguars and Chargers: None at all. The "Sunday Night Football" turned "Thursday Night Football" fixture dismissed criticism of his and Tony Dungy's less-than-enthusiastic description of the Jaguars' epic 31-30 victory, which featured everything from a 27-point comeback to a walk-off field goal.
