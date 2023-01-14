Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
NFL Divisional Round Playoff Schedule
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
Sun Fresh grocery store in Red Bridge Shopping Center to close
The Sun Fresh at the Red Bridge Shopping Center at Red Bridge Road and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri, will close, KSHB 41 News reports.
KC Restaurant Week gives boost to local businesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As local eateries continue to steam roll through KC Restaurant Week, they're getting a little help from an unlikely entity.
Want To Be Close To Someone? The KC Lovestream Is Perfect [Pictures]
With Valentine's Day coming up in just under a month, many may be looking for a little bit of a getaway with their significant other. One of the most perfect vacation rentals in the Kansas City area, if you want to be really close to someone is The KC Lovestream, although I might wait to book it until it warms up a little bit.
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting Tuesday night
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the 10300 block of E. 42nd Street at around 6:30 p.m.
KMBC.com
Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
kshb.com
Sporting Kansas City announces $15 tickets for 2023 home games for college students
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced that home game tickets for the 2023 season will be available to college students for $15. The team is launching the Sporting U pass for the full season, making tickets available for a reduced price to students at over 240 universities in the country. Additional universities may be added in the future.
Kansas City, Kansas police seek tips in 2020 deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking information in the 2020 deadly shooting of Enice Fuel near North 10th Street and Orville Avenue.
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
Potential next steps for short-term rentals in Kansas City, Missouri
Cities like Chicago have adopted rules requiring short-term rental hosts to list their city license numbers online. Those who do not comply could be fined or removed from short-term rental sites.
