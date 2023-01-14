Read full article on original website
Sara Ali Khan faces social media mockery after Shubman Gill’s incredible knock
Netizens savagely mocked Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan after India batter Shubman Gill struck his maiden double ton against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sara Ali Khan’s trolling on social media came after she and Shubman Gill were clicked having dinners and taking holidays together. Though Shubman Gill has been linked with iconic Indian […] The post Sara Ali Khan faces social media mockery after Shubman Gill’s incredible knock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sara Tendulkar trends as Shubman Gill smashes huge world record
Sara Tendulkar became one of the trending topics after his alleged boyfriend/ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill went on to script a couple of new records on his way to a maiden double hundred for India against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After Shubman Gill single-handedly anchored the Indian essay with his sensational knock, netizens took to […] The post Sara Tendulkar trends as Shubman Gill smashes huge world record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pakistan cricketer shuts down Pakistani reporter trolling Virat Kohli
A Pakistan journalist who trolled Virat Kohli for scoring hundreds against “minnows” Sri Lanka got a befitting response from his own country’s cricket star Sohaib Maqsood who asked him to “grow up” and respect the premier India batter for his record-breaking feats on the field. “Virat Kohli is at his best when there’s no pressure, […] The post Pakistan cricketer shuts down Pakistani reporter trolling Virat Kohli appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes bonkers as Shubman Gill creates history in Hyderabad
Twitter went into overdrive on Wednesday after young India batter Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Punjab-born cricket star‘s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just […] The post Twitter goes bonkers as Shubman Gill creates history in Hyderabad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
