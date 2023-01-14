Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Brendan Fraser never met Dwayne Johnson during Mummy Returns filming
Brendan Fraser has never met Dwayne Johnson despite sharing scenes with him in 'The Mummy Returns'. The 54-year-old actor has reflected on his experiences working with The Rock on the 2002 blockbuster and admitted they never crossed paths on set because Dwayne's Scorpion King character was put into the scenes via CGI.
Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner dies
Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner has died. Conner was the bassist and songwriter of the Northwest alternative band, Variety reported. His brother and band co-founder Gary Lee Conner said that Van Conner died Tuesday night after an extended illness, but that he succumbed to pneumonia. “He was one of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Damien Chazelle understands polarising response to Babylon
Damien Chazelle knew that 'Babylon' would "ruffle some feathers". The Oscar-winning director has helmed the 1920s-set comedy-drama movie that stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie but claims that he is unconcerned that the flick has divided critics and struggled at the box office. Speaking to Insider, Damien said: "Once the...
‘Servant’ Has Perfected The Half-Hour Horror Series
True to its producer’s reputation, the cult-hit Servant has always punched above its weight. Along with Split and Glass, it was the third project that sent the message it was OK to release M. Night Shyamalan from director jail. It was also among one of Apple TV+‘s first originals. Launched weeks after The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, Servant cemented the budding streaming service’s brand as one that prioritized quality and originality above all else. But, for me, the true legacy of Servant will rest in its runtimes. During an age of television when most creators seem to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Thunderbolts role is full of 'secrecy'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her role in 'Thunderbolts' is shrouded in "secrecy". The 62-year-old actress will star in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and claims that film chiefs went to extreme lengths to keep her identity under wraps on set. Julia told Variety: "There's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leslie Jones Shares Thoughts on MLK Statue as She Guest Hosts ‘The Daily Show’
Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones kicked off The Daily Show‘s guest host era on Tuesday (January 17) night as she took to the desk to tackle a number of topics, including her thoughts on that new and highly suggestive MLK statue in Boston. The new Dr. Martin Luther...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bruce Gowers Dies: ‘American Idol’ & Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video Director Was 82
Bruce Gowers, a veteran British director who worked on American Idol from 2001 to 2010 and directed musical specials for the likes of Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, has died. He was 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gowers passed away in Santa Monica, California, following complications from an...
Comments / 0