Renton, WA

rentonreporter.com

Letters to the Editor: One person doesn’t speak for all Renton residents

These Letters to the Editor are published in the Jan. 19 edition of the Renton Reporter. I recently read the Letter to the Editor in the Jan. 5 edition of the Renton Reporter, and I do not believe the statements are representative of the majority. It concerned me that the writer seems to think we would all agree with censorship. I’ve lived in Renton for 45 years, raising my children and now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren in this area. The Renton Reporter has shared stories of all people, in all walks of life, which I enjoy. I really appreciated the story about the drag queen reading stories to children at the brewpub, and the fact that protesters didn’t stop that from happening. I want stories about everyone, including witches and wiccans.
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Submit your nominations for Best of Renton 2023

The Best of Renton contest is on, starting with the nomination round. Nominations close Friday, Feb. 3. Finalist Round voting opens Thursday, March 9 and close Tuesday, April 4. Cast your vote at vote.rentonreporter.com. Winners will be announced in May 2023!
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Omedetou-gozaimasu! Local Japanese-Americans celebrate Coming-of-Age Day

While Americans are often considered adults at the age of 18, the wait is a little longer in Japan. On Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Japanese-American 20-year-olds and their families from the area came together to celebrate “Seijin-shiki” or “Coming-of-Age ceremony.”. In Japan,...
BELLEVUE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Letter to the Editor: We are very sad about the front page focus, direction of the Renton Reporter

This Letter to the Editor was published in the Jan. 5 edition of the Renton Reporter. Back in the day, when Denis Law was the publisher, the Renton Reporter was a wholesome, family-friendly publication throughout, with no particular religious leanings, no cultural agenda and no overtly political reporting or emphasis on special interest groups.
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Man arrested after seemingly “random” string of shootings in Renton and Seatac

A 32-year-old man is in custody after multiple shootings and assault that occurred in Renton on Jan. 12. At 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 12, police received a report that a 76-year-old man was pushed from behind while waiting in line at a grocery store on the 300 block of South 3rd Street. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene. The man was uninjured.
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Chronic low back pain? The problem might not start in your back

Local physical therapist says pain from digging, raking and sweeping may start in the psoas. Often when people suffer from on-going low back pain, the assumption is that the culprit is disc herniation, arthritis or sacroiliac pain. “You may be experiencing pain from the sciatic nerve, but often the cause...
RENTON, WA

