These Letters to the Editor are published in the Jan. 19 edition of the Renton Reporter. I recently read the Letter to the Editor in the Jan. 5 edition of the Renton Reporter, and I do not believe the statements are representative of the majority. It concerned me that the writer seems to think we would all agree with censorship. I’ve lived in Renton for 45 years, raising my children and now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren in this area. The Renton Reporter has shared stories of all people, in all walks of life, which I enjoy. I really appreciated the story about the drag queen reading stories to children at the brewpub, and the fact that protesters didn’t stop that from happening. I want stories about everyone, including witches and wiccans.

RENTON, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO