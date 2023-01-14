Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Man, 40, gunned down in front of Brooklyn home: police
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn home Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police
A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.
Man shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn
Police say the shooting happened on East 83rd Street in Canarsie.
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Man slashed in face on 12th floor of apartment building in Brooklyn
The victim, who was slashed in the face, is expected to survive. Detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
2nd arrest in connection with deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. The NYPD says the incident took place on a Sunday evening in October. Lamont Barkley, 55, of the Bronx, was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of...
NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing
BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 1 suspect charged
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
Video surfaces of chaotic encounter at Staten Island bus stop that preceded NYPD officer suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chaotic video that precedes footage of an NYPD officer punching a child during a police response in Port Richmond earlier this month has surfaced, showing multiple officers attempting to separate two girls on the ground surrounded by a raucous crowd. The footage is shot from...
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
Man who forged docs to steal 89-year-old's Brooklyn home gets up to 10 years in prison
A Long Island man will spend up to a decade behind bars for scamming an 89-year-old woman out of her Bushwick home, Brooklyn prosecutors announced Tuesday.
71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home
NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
