Florida education leaders say results validate school reopening, shift from Common Core
'Students need to see how math works and what it looks like in the real world.'. As Florida’s new education standards go into effect, state officials want transparency about progress in real time. They want to continue to climb in national rankings. And they want an end to the confusing math curriculum that left many parents angry at Common Core.
DeSantis Blocks AP African-American Studies Course for Breaking Florida’s Anti-CRT Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected a College Board request to approve an African-American Studies course in his state on the grounds that the course violates state law, according to a report. The Advanced Placement (AP) program, of which a pilot has been launched, was reportedly rejected by DeSantis’ administration in a letter to the College Board from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation. The rejection letter dated Jan. 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” according to National Review. The letter reportedly added: “in the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion. DeSantis’ controversial “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” signed into law last April, aimed in part to combat the teaching of critical race theory in Florida.Read it at National Review
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday where he laid out new COVID-19 rules and mandates that he hopes the Legislature will pass in the upcoming legislative session. The governor spoke at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach. "When the world lost its mind, Florida...
State attorney pushes to hold officers accountable for violating rules
ORLANDO, Fla. — State attorney Monique Worrell is pushing for big changes to hold law enforcement officers accountable when they violate the rules. Worrell laid out her plans to a delegation of lawmakers ahead of this year’s session, including a wish list of changes she wants to make to state law including The Brady List, a law enforcement officer’s duty to intervene and potential increased punishment when they commit certain crimes.
Experts warn against legal practice of citizen’s arrest in Florida
You could be placed under a citizen’s arrest in Florida. That means someone in plain clothes could walk up and detain you for something they perceive as a crime. Even though this is legal, it’s not exactly recommended by law enforcement. Citizens making arrests date back decades. TikTok...
Day 6 of federal trial: UCLA prof says college survey “asks students to tattletale” on instructors
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A professor of education from UCLA in California criticized a controversial Florida survey that, in part, asks students to speculate on the political leanings of their college or university professors during testimony for a federal trial Tuesday. “It’s one of the worst surveys I’ve seen,” Sylvia Hurtado told the court. The UCLA education professor virtually […] The post Day 6 of federal trial: UCLA prof says college survey “asks students to tattletale” on instructors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Hillsborough School leaders to discuss changing policies on race, LGBTQ+
Hillsborough School board members will discuss changing its policies on race and LGBTQ+ students to comply with a new state law at Tuesday's workshop.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
With demand soaring for heart transplants, Florida hospitals ramp up
With heart disease the No. 1 killer in the United States, heart transplants hit record highs in 2022. In Florida, demand has never been higher. Ten hospitals in the state perform heart transplants, each with their own criteria. As the year kicks off, more than 200 people are on the wait list, according to the Organ Procurement Transplantation Network. Some Floridians will not live long enough ...
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills. However, in Florida, that won’t be the case. CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida
In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
