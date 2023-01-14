ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy