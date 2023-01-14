Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court expands gun rights and here’s what that means in states
A Wednesday statement from Supreme Court justices shines light on how the court’s summer gun control ruling could impact states going forward.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
Police shining a spotlight on your car? It’s not a stop, California Supreme Court rules
The California Supreme Court has ruled that a police officer shining a spotlight on a vehicle does not constitute a stop because a reasonable person would feel free to leave.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban
A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
Supreme Court allows New York gun law placing restrictions on concealed firearms to remain in effect pending legal challenges
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a New York gun law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to remain in effect while legal challenges play out.
At least 1 law clerk is among a small group of suspects in Supreme Court investigation of abortion leak: report
Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation into the leak last May, though little has been made public since.
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023
NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
If the Supreme Court strikes down student-loan forgiveness, it could have 'startling implications,' Biden says — and set a strange legal precedent going forward
Biden's DOJ not only urged the Supreme Court to uphold student debt relief, but cautioned it against the legal implications blocking it would have.
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
Comments / 0