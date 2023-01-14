Why You Already Forgot That Book Plot

Illustration by Chloe Scheffe; Annie Spratt / Unsplash

Before writing this newsletter about how hard it is to remember things, I decided to test myself. I wasn’t sure how much of the recent culture I’d consumed would jolt back into my brain; if it turned out I was a memory savant, I figured I should mention that here.

Okay: What was the last TV show I turned on? (The Sopranos). What are the main characters’ names? The secondary characters’? What’s the plot of the latest episode? And also, what was the last book I read? The last article? One original thought I had about it?

Not a savant, it turns out. Remembering is hard. When we talk about the struggles of memory, many of us blame ourselves, lamenting how we’ve let the internet erode our cognitive abilities. “My brain is broken,” we’ll say. But the struggle to remember goes beyond the internet and has a lot to do with how the brain works.

As our senior editor Julie Beck explained in 2018, the internet has dealt a huge blow to our recall memory—the ability to spontaneously call up information in your mind—because that skill is not as necessary when we can just turn to Google. But these memory issues go way back: In one of Plato’s dialogues, Socrates warns that writing could cause forgetfulness. And sure enough, “writing absolutely killed memory,” one researcher told Beck.

The trade-offs, that researcher noted, may be worth it: What we’ve lost in memory, we’ve gained in access to information. And “not all memories that wander are lost,” Beck writes. Some of them are just hanging around until the right cue brings them back to the front of our mind.

Today’s reading list explores how the human mind remembers, and how it forgets.

On Memory

Why We Forget Most of the Books We Read

By Julie Beck

… and the movies and TV shows we watch too.

How to Remember Everything

By Annika Neklason

The world’s most accomplished memorizers insist their powers aren’t an innate gift, but rather a skill that anyone can hone.

You’ve Probably Seen Yourself in Your Memories

By Jacob Stern

Remembering your life in the third person is a little creepy and surprisingly common.

P.S.

In her piece, Julie highlights one good practice for those of us eager to improve our memory skills: Space out the process of reading a book or watching a show, because your memories get reinforced the more times you reaccess them. In other words, say goodbye to the binge.

— Isabel