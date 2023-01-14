ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Building Design & Construction

Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena

Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here are the roadway, transit projects that could come to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on projects proposed to receive $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto High

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) —  A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in the Dublin City School District has students and staff adjusting to some temporary changes as work to fix the problem gets underway. In a notice posted on the district’s website, the issue was discovered Friday when a main sewer line 12 […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

We Tried It: Shopping at Easton’s New Amazon Style Store

The online retail behemoth recently chose Columbus as the location for its second brick-and-mortar fashion store, complete with magic fitting rooms. We decided to check it out. Columbus Monthly. I don’t want to like the new Amazon Style store. I already harbor guilt over my family’s frequent use of Amazon.com...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year

PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

There’s Still To To Express Your Opinion On Ohio’s Outdoors

People have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio, whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming. There are just two weeks left to let the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) know what you want to see more of in the great outdoors. The statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available through the end of this month.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
HILLIARD, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy