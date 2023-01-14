Read full article on original website
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
Here are the roadway, transit projects that could come to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on projects proposed to receive $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to […]
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto High
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in the Dublin City School District has students and staff adjusting to some temporary changes as work to fix the problem gets underway. In a notice posted on the district’s website, the issue was discovered Friday when a main sewer line 12 […]
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing Enterprise to purchase Copperleaf Apartments, a 108-unit […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
columbusmonthly.com
We Tried It: Shopping at Easton’s New Amazon Style Store
The online retail behemoth recently chose Columbus as the location for its second brick-and-mortar fashion store, complete with magic fitting rooms. We decided to check it out. Columbus Monthly. I don’t want to like the new Amazon Style store. I already harbor guilt over my family’s frequent use of Amazon.com...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
City Of Powell Seeking Bids To Demolish Downtown Commercial Building
The City of Powell is advertising for bids to demolish the former carry out building at 35 North Liberty Street. The building is approximately one block north of the intersection of Liberty Street and Olentangy Street/Powell Road. The 4,800 square feet structure was built in 1984 and has been vacant...
IV drip therapy, a new way for central Ohioans to better health in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People looking to jump start that new year’s resolution to better their health are rolling up their sleeves for intravenous drip therapy – a fast-growing trend promising many health benefits. “I felt more focused,” said Bryan Ferryman who first tried IV drip therapy two...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
sciotopost.com
US-23 SR-22 On Ramp Intersection Will Undergo Construction This Year
PICKAWAY – A project that Circleville Mayor Don Mcllroy has been working on since the beginning of his Mayorship will soon come to fruition upgrades to the downtown intersection that connects Main street to US-23 and many other roads. This project involves many property owners, the Mayor said in...
There’s Still To To Express Your Opinion On Ohio’s Outdoors
People have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio, whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming. There are just two weeks left to let the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) know what you want to see more of in the great outdoors. The statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available through the end of this month.
Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young […]
1808Delaware
