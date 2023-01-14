Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman talks new movie 'The Son,' losing his own father and how both made him 'a different parent'
Hugh Jackman talked in a recent interview about his experience filming his new movie, "The Son" and the real life experiences he was going through during the time.
Damien Chazelle understands polarising response to Babylon
Damien Chazelle knew that 'Babylon' would "ruffle some feathers". The Oscar-winning director has helmed the 1920s-set comedy-drama movie that stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie but claims that he is unconcerned that the flick has divided critics and struggled at the box office. Speaking to Insider, Damien said: "Once the...
Ken Bruce's new Greatest Hits Radio co-stars hail his move the 'biggest of the transfer window'
Ken Bruce's switch to Greatest Hits Radio has been hailed as "the biggest move this transfer window". The 71-year-old broadcasting legend recently announced he is leaving the BBC after 45 years to embark on a new adventure, and the station's 'Drivetime' team - including presenters Simon Mayo and Matt Williams - are excited for the future.
Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner dies
Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner has died. Conner was the bassist and songwriter of the Northwest alternative band, Variety reported. His brother and band co-founder Gary Lee Conner said that Van Conner died Tuesday night after an extended illness, but that he succumbed to pneumonia. “He was one of the...
‘Are You the One?’ New Host Kamie Crawford on How the Show’s Like ‘Catfish’
The Are You the One? dating pool is venturing into international waters for season 9. The popular relationship competition series sees 22 new singles from the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand punch their passports in Gran Canaria, Spain. There they’ll search for love and potentially take home big money.
Taylor Swift and SZA quash beef rumours over charts
Taylor Swift has heaped praise on her chart rival SZA's LP 'SOS'. The pair's fandoms caused a stir on social media earlier this month when the latter's hit single 'Kill Bill' spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard 100, while Taylor's 'Midnights' cut 'Anti-Hero' sat at number two.
‘Married at First Sight’ First Look: Is Jasmine Sending Airris to the Dog House? (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 16 is in full swing and now that every couple has officially said “I do,” it’s time for the paired matches to get to know one another which is the case for Airris and Jasmine in this exclusive sneak peek clip. Following...
‘Servant’ Has Perfected The Half-Hour Horror Series
True to its producer’s reputation, the cult-hit Servant has always punched above its weight. Along with Split and Glass, it was the third project that sent the message it was OK to release M. Night Shyamalan from director jail. It was also among one of Apple TV+‘s first originals. Launched weeks after The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, Servant cemented the budding streaming service’s brand as one that prioritized quality and originality above all else. But, for me, the true legacy of Servant will rest in its runtimes. During an age of television when most creators seem to...
David Cassidy boasted of bedding Gina Lollobrigida
David Cassidy claimed he bedded Gina Lollobrigida after the actress heard rumours suggesting he was well-endowed. The late entertainer boasted about his affair with the screen siren - who died on Monday (16.01.23) aged 95 - in his 2007 book 'Could It Be Forever? My Story' insisting she was intrigued by his raunchy nickname.
Could ‘New Amsterdam’ Continue? Bosses Detail Hopes, Who It Could Follow
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam series finale “Right Place” and “How Can I Help.”]. New Amsterdam may have said goodbye after five seasons on NBC, but in a time full of revivals and spinoffs, is it really the end? Hopefully not, if you ask executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton.
