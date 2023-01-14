Read full article on original website
david brown
3d ago
Higher income people don't want to live with lower income people that is why prices are so high. Their lifestyle is different. These super rich got that way by using everyone's else's money and not their own. I suggest a hard pass on this, spend your own bucks!
9
Daniel
4d ago
Use your own money. Stop putting your money making ventures on the backs of the taxpayers.
9
Steve Mccana
3d ago
this not going to stop. this is why the county and the city has a suite in some of these places. reward for their handouts
4
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund
I-375 Project plans to resurrect Black Bottom - Northpoint’s AMC HQ Project - Disability Justice Activists Resist Transdev Contract for Paratransit - Transit Justice Team Successfully Passes the DDOT Bill of Rights - Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund - Detroit Housing Justice Advocates WIN Right to Counsel - District Detroit: Another Bad Deal? - Get Involved: The People’s Budget 2024 - How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Troy mayor: IRS to tax retirement money that city's volunteer firefighters haven't earned yet
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are over 100 volunteer firefighters in Troy and although they don't get paid - they have the option to cash out with an incentive program when they retire. Now the IRS is demanding changes to the program - and not everyone is happy. "I...
'Give us what we need': Protesters in Detroit calling for city to extend moratorium on water shutoffs
Detroit’s moratorium on water shutoffs expired on Jan. 1, but protesters say there’s still a need for affordable water. That’s why dozens showed up outside City Hall on Tuesday, calling on officials to offer a better solution.
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
Washtenaw County program links young people with local employers for summer internships
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Young people who live or attend school in Washtenaw County can find paid internships with local employers and career development through a unique program kicking off applications for 2023. SummerWorks, the initiative pairing more than 100 young people ages 16 to 24 with local businesses and...
Detroit Public Television Names Four to Board of Trustees
Detroit Public TV (DPTV) announced the recent appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees: Colleen Allen, Eldridge Ryans, Pamela McClain, and Dan Miner. “We are truly fortunate […] The post Detroit Public Television Names Four to Board of Trustees appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Bees in the D
Bees in the D is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to create a cooperative effort between residents, schools, and businesses and organizations in the city and throughout southeastern […] The post Bees in the D appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees
Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
Officials say there's been a 'sharp increase' in robberies of marijuana delivery drivers across Metro Detroit
The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency issued a bulletin Tuesday notifying marijuana businesses there’s been an increase in criminal activity when it comes to delivery drivers since the start of December 2022.
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot
A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
HometownLife.com
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works
Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nursing home workers threaten strike amid contract negotiations in Detroit
Turnover in Detroit nursing homes in 2022 was said to be over 50%. Now, the workers are saying they’re being put in a position to make an uncompromising demand for nursing home owners with the chance of facing a strike. “The low staffing due to COVID, it’s hard,” said...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Detroit News
Lawyer pressured Carhartt heiress to sign over cash, witnesses claim
Grosse Pointe Farms — Health and maintenance workers for the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade told investigators they saw Valade's attorney pressuring her to sign paperwork to authorize the transfer of money, a special agent with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office testified. Valade's attorney, David Sutherland, allegedly issued himself and...
Why Do People Say Highland Park, MI is One of the Worst Cities in America?
It's really hard for anyone to pinpoint what city in America is the absolute worst. There are so many different factors that can play into that. However, there are some that believe Highland Park, Michigan is the worst city in America, or at least, one of the worst. Highland Park...
HometownLife.com
Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward
Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
Tv20detroit.com
Workers rally against racism on the job, raise awareness for lawsuit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of people gathered on the University of Michigan's campus Monday afternoon to protest racism on the job. The rally was in connection to a January 2022 lawsuit filed against United Electrical Contractors, which has offices in Lansing and Livonia. Former employees say they faced daily discrimination from company managers and nothing was done.
