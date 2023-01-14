Read full article on original website
Norfork, Flippin, Calico Rock bowling teams to meet at Driftwood Lanes
Three local high schools will send their bowling teams to Mountain Home on Wednesday. Norfork, Flippin and Calico Rock will gather at Driftwood Lanes for a tri-match.
MH wrestling teams to host Searcy, Maumelle for tri-match
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are set for another home outing on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be on the junior high campus for a tri-match with Searcy and Maumelle. Action gets underway at 5.
MH girls’ wrestling team splits home tri-match
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had mixed results as they hosted a tri-match on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers began by winning all contested matches and sweeping Maumelle. Mountain Home picked up individual wins from Jocelyn Bryant, Brianna Balsano, Olivia McCoy and Lillian Wood. The Lady Bombers...
Norfork sweeps Izard County at Driftwood Lanes
The Norfork High School bowling teams had another successful outing in Mountain Home on Monday as they swept Izard County. The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Cougars 13-0. Norfork also took the boys’ match 8-4. Both Norfork teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Wednesday for a tri-match with Flippin and Calico Rock.
MHHS gets swept at home by Russellville
Mountain Home High School wrapped up its home stand by getting swept by Russellville in what turned out to be an unusual night of basketball. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys let an early 21-2 lead get away as they fell to the Cyclones 49-44. Mountain Home jumped out by scoring the first 14 points of the game and later went up by 19. That’s when Russellville started their comeback. It wasn’t fast, but it was methodical. By halftime, the margin had been cut back to single digits. The Cyclones gave themselves the momentum they needed at the end of the third quarter when Caleb Carter picked Braiden Dewey’s pocket and hit a buzzer beater from half court to cut the Bombers’ lead to four. Russellville scored the first five points of the final period to get their first lead. Mountain Home went right back on top, but Russellville got the next basket and kept the lead for good as they outscored the Bombers 13-4 in the quarter.
Mammoth Spring girls to play in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals
After winning the Kell Classic on Saturday, the Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team will play its opener in another tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Bears enter the Thayer Winter Classic as the top-seeded team, and after a first round bye, they’ll meet Willow Springs in the semifinals at 6:30.
Bakersfield girls win opener in Cabool Classic
The Bakersfield High School girls’ basketball team was victorious in its opener in the Cabool Classic on Monday. The Lady Lions were able to beat Bradleyville by a final of 67-47.
Kody Lee Anderson, 22, Mountain Home, (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 22-year-old Kody Lee Anderson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Kody Lee Anderson died Sunday in Fayetteville.
June Crawford, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old June Crawford of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. June Crawford died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
John Porter, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old John Porter of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Porter died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Carrie Bernice McDaniel, 89, West Plains (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Carrie Bernice McDaniel of West Plains are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carrie Bernice McDaniel died Monday in Springfield.
Margaret Catherine Griesi, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Margaret Catherine Griesi of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Margaret Catherine Griesi died January 7 at Baxter Health.
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Ann Cox, 74, of Lakeview, AR, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1948 in Charleston, MS to Bert and Alice Jo (Parsons) Chandler. Ann grew up in the Mississippi Delta before...
Karla Louise O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Karla Louise (Huddleston) O’Neil nswered God’s call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O’Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
Marion County pink panel jurors report Wednesday for duty
Marion County jurors on the Pink panel will need to report Wednesday morning at 9 for jury duty. Those jurors on the Blue panel, will not need to report Wednesday, but will need to report on their next scheduled date of March 13. Marion County Clerk Dawn Moffet states jurors...
Crooked Creek Conservation District board nominees now open
Board member petitions for the Crooked Creek Conservation District in Marion County, a sub-division of Arkansas Department of Agriculture Natural Resources, are now available at the Crooked Creek Conservation District Office located at 302 East 4th Street in Yellville. Every three years the election is held for the selection of...
Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder
Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
Norfork City Council discusses bids for new trailer Tuesday night
The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussion of a statement of financial interest; pump for Well #2; and bids for a new utility trailer. In addition, an ordinance will be presented for the mayor’s salary and two resolutions for employee pay and council rules.
