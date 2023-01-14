Read full article on original website
Related
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Vogue
Jenna Ortega Is On Board With The Haute Hoodie Gown
Jenna Ortega is Hollywood’s new It-girl, thanks to her recent starring roles in Wednesday, X, and the Scream franchise – not to mention the fact that she’s a shining new fashion star, too. As demonstrated at the Golden Globes last week, where she wore an ethereal Gucci gown on the red carpet, the actor is willing to have fun with fashion and make a statement. Her latest fashion serve was at Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 2023 menswear show in Paris on Tuesday. Shortly before taking in the new collection from the front row, Ortega posed in front of a giant gold “YSL” logo wearing a super sleek look.
Vogue
The White Lotus Cast Is Taking Over Fashion’s Front Rows
The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers – and outfits – are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favourite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie and more – or rather, the actors who played them – have all been spotted at the autumn/winter 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.
Vogue
Taylor Russell Revs Up The Red Carpet In A Biker Jacket
Taylor Russell was quick to bag some of the best looks from the recent shows. The actor was an early endorser of the haute treasures from Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli couture autumn/winter 2022 collection – which she wore at the London premiere of Bones and All and the Governors Awards last year – while at the AFI Festival, she was first out the block with one of Jonathan Anderson’s bow-adorned creations from his spring/summer 2023 presentation for Loewe.
Vogue
The Mind That Made M3gan: How Screenwriter Akela Cooper Invented The Killer Doll
M3gan has enlivened the normally dull January box office, blanketed TikTok with its killer doll-bot’s noodling dance moves, and reminded us all of the glory of campy gore. And behind 2023’s first certifiable film hit is one of the most exciting voices in horror: screenwriter Akela Cooper. Formerly...
Vogue
Katie Holmes Is A Statement Jewellery Woman Now
It’s rare to see Katie Holmes model statement jewellery. The star is a Jennifer Fisher hoops and Missoma chain necklace kind of woman. But Katie was seemingly in magpie mode for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sporting ginormous gold earrings that weighed her ears down. The sculptural creations elevated her peaked-lapel blazer, white shirt, fringed skirt (all Michael Kors Collection) and black tights, which were a far cry from the easy denim and swaddling outerwear she wears on a daily basis.
Vogue
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: The Best Fashion From The Red Carpet
On Sunday 15 January, the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards got underway at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The evening’s ceremony – hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler – honoured the best performances of the year by stars such as Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Brendan Fraser, and Cate Blanchett. Singer Janelle Monáe was presented with a special SeeHer Award, which honours a woman who advocates for gender equality and portrays characters who defy stereotypes. Meanwhile, Jeff Bridges received a lifetime achievement award.
Vogue
Before Returning To Stranger Things, Sadie Sink Will Star In A Post-Apocalyptic Rock Opera
Yes, you read that right – before Sadie Sink heads back to Hawkins to reprise her role as the steely Max, whose fate remains unclear after she fell into a coma in the explosive season four finale of the Netflix behemoth, she’ll be taking on an even bigger challenge: leading the cast of a mind-bending new musical.
Vogue
So Aidan Is Back… But What’s Behind His Belted Belstaff?
The men of Sex and the City haven’t fared so well in the reboot, have they? Mr Big is dead, Steve has been dumped, and new male characters on the scene have had to contend with bouts of public projectile vomiting. But in contrast to Peloton’s free-falling share price...
Vogue
The 15 Best-Dressed Stars At The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
On Sunday 15 January, the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards kicked off at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. This ceremony – hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler –honoured the year’s best performances from film and television. Following last week’s Golden Globes step and repeat, the red carpet event continued on with glitzy awards style; voluminous silhouettes, in particular, proved to be the breakout trend of the night, with Hollywood A-listers embracing formal designs that were adorned with large ruffles or sweeping trains.
Vogue
In A New Video, Rihanna Plays “Lift Me Up” To The Black Panther Creators For The First Time
The members of Rihanna’s Navy have been put through some tough endurance tests. But after a period of extreme deprivation – six years without new music or performances – her fans’ patience is now paying dividends. While she is currently gearing up for her Super Bowl half-time show, RiRi has shared a behind-the-scenes snippet of the song that broke her musical silence last year: “Lift Me Up”. Created for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is hotly tipped to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.
Vogue
Hailey Tries On Dynasty’s Opulent ’80s Fashion For Size
Hailey Bieber frequently incorporates rare pieces of streetwear into her evening wardrobe, but since launching her own skincare line last year, the Rhode founder has been offering her own interpretation of CEO attire. Bieber’s most recent outing marks another welcome update to her corporate-chic Gen-Z style. Spotted at an...
Comments / 0