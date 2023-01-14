Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Norfork, Flippin, Calico Rock bowling teams to meet at Driftwood Lanes
Three local high schools will send their bowling teams to Mountain Home on Wednesday. Norfork, Flippin and Calico Rock will gather at Driftwood Lanes for a tri-match.
KTLO
Norfork sweeps Izard County at Driftwood Lanes
The Norfork High School bowling teams had another successful outing in Mountain Home on Monday as they swept Izard County. The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Cougars 13-0. Norfork also took the boys’ match 8-4. Both Norfork teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Wednesday for a tri-match with Flippin and Calico Rock.
KTLO
MHHS gets swept at home by Russellville
Mountain Home High School wrapped up its home stand by getting swept by Russellville in what turned out to be an unusual night of basketball. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys let an early 21-2 lead get away as they fell to the Cyclones 49-44. Mountain Home jumped out by scoring the first 14 points of the game and later went up by 19. That’s when Russellville started their comeback. It wasn’t fast, but it was methodical. By halftime, the margin had been cut back to single digits. The Cyclones gave themselves the momentum they needed at the end of the third quarter when Caleb Carter picked Braiden Dewey’s pocket and hit a buzzer beater from half court to cut the Bombers’ lead to four. Russellville scored the first five points of the final period to get their first lead. Mountain Home went right back on top, but Russellville got the next basket and kept the lead for good as they outscored the Bombers 13-4 in the quarter.
KTLO
June Crawford, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old June Crawford of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. June Crawford died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH wrestling teams to host Searcy, Maumelle for tri-match
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are set for another home outing on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be on the junior high campus for a tri-match with Searcy and Maumelle. Action gets underway at 5.
KTLO
MH girls’ wrestling team splits home tri-match
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had mixed results as they hosted a tri-match on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers began by winning all contested matches and sweeping Maumelle. Mountain Home picked up individual wins from Jocelyn Bryant, Brianna Balsano, Olivia McCoy and Lillian Wood. The Lady Bombers...
KTLO
Kody Lee Anderson, 22, Mountain Home, (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 22-year-old Kody Lee Anderson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Kody Lee Anderson died Sunday in Fayetteville.
KTLO
John Porter, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old John Porter of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Porter died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Ann Cox, 74, of Lakeview, AR, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1948 in Charleston, MS to Bert and Alice Jo (Parsons) Chandler. Ann grew up in the Mississippi Delta before...
KTLO
Beverly Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Beverly Farris of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Beverly Farris died Sunday at Washington Regional Hospital.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
KTLO
2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
KTLO
Crooked Creek Conservation District board nominees now open
Board member petitions for the Crooked Creek Conservation District in Marion County, a sub-division of Arkansas Department of Agriculture Natural Resources, are now available at the Crooked Creek Conservation District Office located at 302 East 4th Street in Yellville. Every three years the election is held for the selection of...
KTLO
Bull Shoals monthly workshop Tuesday night
The City of Bull Shoals will hold its monthly workshop meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Bull Shoals City Hall. Items on the agenda include establishing rules of procedure for the Council; discussion on a ordinance for short term rentals; trapping within city limits; payment of special election; and new city attorney.
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
KTLO
Marion County pink panel jurors report Wednesday for duty
Marion County jurors on the Pink panel will need to report Wednesday morning at 9 for jury duty. Those jurors on the Blue panel, will not need to report Wednesday, but will need to report on their next scheduled date of March 13. Marion County Clerk Dawn Moffet states jurors...
KTLO
Marion Co. Quorum Court special meeting canceled
The Marion County Quorum Court special meeting for Thursday evening at 5 has been canceled.
KTLO
Daniels’ banked buzzer beater pushes Arkansas women past Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game. The win matches last year’s regular season win count at 17, while marking the best start for the Razorbacks in SEC play since 2005-06. All five starters reached double digits in scoring for the second time in three games.
Comments / 0