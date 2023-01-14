Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO