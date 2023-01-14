Read full article on original website
United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director
The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Summertime calendar call for events
A new year means it’s time to get your calendar listings ready for the Boothbay Register’s award-winning Summertime Guide. Event listings should include the name of the event, dates and time(s), brief description, address, contact name and telephone number, and website address. All groups and organizations with annual...
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Midcoast CA$H program being offered
Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is once again providing free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers to households earning up to $60,000. Volunteer tax preparers help clients receive every federal and Maine tax credit that they qualify for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Childcare Tax Credit (CTC). Midcoast CA$H also offers clients information about local programs that can help save money and increase financial stability, including debt-reduction programs, credit reviews, and match savings accounts.
Kernan M. Cross
Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
A Popular Café in South Portland, Maine, Has Sadly Closed Its Doors
It's always tough seeing news about a small business closing its doors. It's especially difficult when it's a place you frequented. This is exactly the situation I'm in when it comes to the latest café to sadly shut down. The news came out recently that popular South Portland joint...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
Frank E. Redman
Frank Emerson Redman - devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away suddenly at his home, with his wife by his side, on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 79 years of age. Frank and his wife, Linda, are long time residents of Boothbay, but grew up in...
Westbrook, Maine, Police Reveal the Hilarious and Delicious ‘Survival Kit’ They Received
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Stephen King, it's that things can get a little scary in towns like Westbrook, Maine. But the officers who patrol these mean streets can breathe just a little easier thanks to some brave boys and girls. After they were treated to...
