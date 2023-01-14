ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director

The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest

The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
Robert H. Rogers Sr.

Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Summertime calendar call for events

A new year means it’s time to get your calendar listings ready for the Boothbay Register’s award-winning Summertime Guide. Event listings should include the name of the event, dates and time(s), brief description, address, contact name and telephone number, and website address. All groups and organizations with annual...
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show

Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Midcoast CA$H program being offered

Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is once again providing free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers to households earning up to $60,000. Volunteer tax preparers help clients receive every federal and Maine tax credit that they qualify for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Childcare Tax Credit (CTC). Midcoast CA$H also offers clients information about local programs that can help save money and increase financial stability, including debt-reduction programs, credit reviews, and match savings accounts.
Kernan M. Cross

Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing

The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023

Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
Pass it on

Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
Frank E. Redman

Frank Emerson Redman - devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend - passed away suddenly at his home, with his wife by his side, on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 79 years of age. Frank and his wife, Linda, are long time residents of Boothbay, but grew up in...
