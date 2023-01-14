Stephen Curry Takes A Subtle Shot At His Teammates About Road Performances After Blowout Win Against Spurs

Stephen Curry called out his teammates after they blew out the San Antonio Spurs in front of a huge crowd in the Alamodome.

Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

Stephen Curry's absence has created some serious problems for the Golden State Warriors, whose struggles have continued without their superstar. The team finds themselves in the 6th seed at the moment, but they are only 1.5 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 11th. The greatest concern for the Warriors this season has been their form on the road, they have the 2nd worst away record in the league.

The Golden State Warriors have a 21-21 record right now, and with Stephen Curry back, can make a push toward attaining a higher seed in the Western Conference. However, to do so, they need to start winning on the road again, building on their impressive performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Playing in front of a historic crowd of over 68,000 in San Antonio , the team came together to blow the Spurs out, a result which was very necessary for them.

Stephen Curry Pointed Out What The Warriors Need To Do After Blowing Out The Spurs

The significance of the game was a lot greater than the result, but for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, the win meant a lot. Even though the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league this season, this was just the Dubs' 4th road win of the year. And Curry mentioned that when he was speaking in his post-game press conference about the massive crowd and playing in front of them.

"It was special from the jump. Like the long walk from the tunnel to get out to the court, the fans kinda lining the route to get out there and then just the vantage point. We came from practice yesterday and you could feel how big the dome is and there was excitement about what it would feel like with that many people and it delivered. It was awesome from the start... And you know, takes 64,000 to being out our best road performance of the year."

His words at the end should stick out to his teammates, Curry is not happy with the way the team has been performing this season . They need to beat better teams than the San Antonio Spurs on the road if they are to truly say they have turned a corner. But unless they can figure that out, it's hard to see the Warriors being able to secure a good enough seed to get back to being champions of the Western Conference.

