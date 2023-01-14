ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close

According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion

A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
astaga.com

Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?

The quantity of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a gradual decline because the bear market started in 2022, however the charge at which traders had been pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated within the final couple of months. This has resulted in one of many sharpest drops within the % of BTC provide left on centralized exchanges.
fullycrypto.com

Ethereum Reaching Critical Point Against Bitcoin

Ethereum is reaching a critical point in its price battle against Bitcoin. The irresistible force of a three-year uptrend is approaching the immovable object of a two-year line of resistance. What are the factors that will determine the outcome?. Ethereum is approaching a critical point in its price against Bitcoin...
Investopedia

Bitcoin Bull is Back With a 25% Jump

Well, that was quick. Less than two weeks after cryptocurrencies hit a nadir in the wake of the FTX collapse, Bitcoin has rallied 25% amid speculation the cryptocurrency selloff late last year was too much and too fast. Key Takeaways. With Bitcoin gaining 25% and Ether jumping 20% in the...
Markets Insider

Coinbase soars 10% as crypto markets rally and bitcoin notches highest price since September

Coinbase surged more than 10% on Tuesday, trading at $53 per share as the wider crypto market enjoys a week-long rally. The move in Coinbase stock comes as cryptocurrency prices continue their uptick. Bitcoin jumped 20% in the past week, according to Messari, while the industry's market cap rebounded to more than $1 trillion over the weekend. Bitcoin notched its highest price since September.
astaga.com

4 Out Of 10 Bitcoin Indicators Confirm End Of Bear Market

After Bitcoin has staged a considerable rally of 29% because the starting of the yr, traders are speculating about whether or not it is a bull entice or truly the start of a brand new bull market. At present, there’s nonetheless quite a lot of skepticism amongst analysts about whether or not Bitcoin has actually discovered its backside.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?

On-chain knowledge exhibits Bitcoin miners may very well be dumping proper now, an indication that would present an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Place Index Has Shot Up Just lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners could also be placing promoting stress available on...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Rally Sustainable? Rising Trading Volumes Suggest So

Information exhibits the Bitcoin spot buying and selling volumes have sharply risen alongside the rally, an indication that this momentum could be sustainable. Bitcoin 7-Day Common Buying and selling Quantity Reveals Speedy Uptrend. As per the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, the present buying and selling quantity highs...
astaga.com

Crypto prices surge via strongest rally in 9 months, but why?

Bitcoin is again within the 20s, Ethereum has crossed $1,500 and altcoins are powering north in what’s the greatest crypto rally in 9 month. Optimism that Federal Reserve will pivot off excessive curiosity coverage ahead of anticipated, following cooler inflation knowledge. Subsequent huge day for crypto markets is February...
astaga.com

What Matters In Crypto This Week: Will Bitcoin Keep Pumping?

Despite the fact that the subsequent FOMC assembly of the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to be greater than two weeks away, there are important macroeconomic in addition to crypto and Bitcoin-intrinsic occasions this week that buyers ought to regulate. As in earlier weeks and months, it is vitally doubtless that the macro environments will steer the sentiment within the crypto market.

