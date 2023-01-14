Read full article on original website
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Fear Abates as Bitcoin Enters New Level of Support
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin(BTC) and most other major cryptos have been soaring, but the upswing may only be part of the reason for investors to be optimistic. Several key trading trends are pointing upward for the first...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Updates Outlook, Says Ethereum, Aave and One ETH Rival Set to Rally
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s 2018 bottom says the floor for the BTC bear market is already in. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 281,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has managed to take out two diagonal resistances that have kept BTC in a downtrend for over a year.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
astaga.com
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The quantity of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a gradual decline because the bear market started in 2022, however the charge at which traders had been pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated within the final couple of months. This has resulted in one of many sharpest drops within the % of BTC provide left on centralized exchanges.
fullycrypto.com
Ethereum Reaching Critical Point Against Bitcoin
Ethereum is reaching a critical point in its price battle against Bitcoin. The irresistible force of a three-year uptrend is approaching the immovable object of a two-year line of resistance. What are the factors that will determine the outcome?. Ethereum is approaching a critical point in its price against Bitcoin...
Investopedia
Bitcoin Bull is Back With a 25% Jump
Well, that was quick. Less than two weeks after cryptocurrencies hit a nadir in the wake of the FTX collapse, Bitcoin has rallied 25% amid speculation the cryptocurrency selloff late last year was too much and too fast. Key Takeaways. With Bitcoin gaining 25% and Ether jumping 20% in the...
Coinbase soars 10% as crypto markets rally and bitcoin notches highest price since September
Coinbase surged more than 10% on Tuesday, trading at $53 per share as the wider crypto market enjoys a week-long rally. The move in Coinbase stock comes as cryptocurrency prices continue their uptick. Bitcoin jumped 20% in the past week, according to Messari, while the industry's market cap rebounded to more than $1 trillion over the weekend. Bitcoin notched its highest price since September.
astaga.com
4 Out Of 10 Bitcoin Indicators Confirm End Of Bear Market
After Bitcoin has staged a considerable rally of 29% because the starting of the yr, traders are speculating about whether or not it is a bull entice or truly the start of a brand new bull market. At present, there’s nonetheless quite a lot of skepticism amongst analysts about whether or not Bitcoin has actually discovered its backside.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?
On-chain knowledge exhibits Bitcoin miners may very well be dumping proper now, an indication that would present an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Place Index Has Shot Up Just lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners could also be placing promoting stress available on...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Rally Sustainable? Rising Trading Volumes Suggest So
Information exhibits the Bitcoin spot buying and selling volumes have sharply risen alongside the rally, an indication that this momentum could be sustainable. Bitcoin 7-Day Common Buying and selling Quantity Reveals Speedy Uptrend. As per the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, the present buying and selling quantity highs...
astaga.com
Crypto prices surge via strongest rally in 9 months, but why?
Bitcoin is again within the 20s, Ethereum has crossed $1,500 and altcoins are powering north in what’s the greatest crypto rally in 9 month. Optimism that Federal Reserve will pivot off excessive curiosity coverage ahead of anticipated, following cooler inflation knowledge. Subsequent huge day for crypto markets is February...
astaga.com
What Matters In Crypto This Week: Will Bitcoin Keep Pumping?
Despite the fact that the subsequent FOMC assembly of the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to be greater than two weeks away, there are important macroeconomic in addition to crypto and Bitcoin-intrinsic occasions this week that buyers ought to regulate. As in earlier weeks and months, it is vitally doubtless that the macro environments will steer the sentiment within the crypto market.
