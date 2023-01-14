ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
The Week

What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?

Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
astaga.com

$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour

Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
u.today

Bitcoin Has Stopped Trading Like Tech Stock, Gold Bug Says

According to financial analyst James Turk, Bitcoin has managed to survive the latest cryptocurrency winter. Turk has noted that the largest cryptocurrency has been now moving in tandem with gold. Thus, it has stopped behaving like a typical tech stock. Investors watched Bitcoin surge to the much-coveted $21,000 level. The...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16

It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
fullycrypto.com

Ethereum Reaching Critical Point Against Bitcoin

Ethereum is reaching a critical point in its price battle against Bitcoin. The irresistible force of a three-year uptrend is approaching the immovable object of a two-year line of resistance. What are the factors that will determine the outcome?. Ethereum is approaching a critical point in its price against Bitcoin...

