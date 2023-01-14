Read full article on original website
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
Class of 2025 top prospect Armondo Blount transfers to Miami Central from Dillard
MIAMI, Fla.- Lightning has struck again down in South Florida when it comes to big time transfers taking place. Dillard defensive end Armondo Blount has transferred to the Class 2M state champion Miami Central Rockets, according to Rivals.com’s Frank Tucker. Blount is coming off a huge ...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Seeks Volunteers for ‘Judge Role-Play Night’
Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA is searching for volunteers to participate in the school’s Judge Roleplay Night – an event designed to help prepare students for the upcoming DECA State Competition. The event will take place at the school located at 5901 Pine Island Road on February 15, 16,...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
'It felt like a dream,' female student says of winning homecoming king
A female Palm Beach County high school student and member of the LGBTQ community is celebrating her recent victory as homecoming king.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas JROTC Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership with OneBlood
Marjory Stoneman Douglas is joining forces with a renowned organization to host a blood drive to save lives in the community. Members of the Eagles Battalion 5 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will be hosting this event alongside OneBlood, whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell research, according to their website.
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2023 Holds Car Wash Fundraiser for Prom
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Class of 2023 is hosting a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car wash will be run by senior board officers, football players, and other student volunteers. Tickets cost $10 per vehicle; multiple tickets may be purchased.
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
To catch a predator: Boy, 12, reels in great white shark
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Talk about a catch.A 12-year-old boy who was visiting from New England and was out fishing Tuesday morning was hoping to catch something but he likely didn't expect to pull in a great white shark.The boy and his mother, vising from Massachusetts, were in a small charter fishing boat about one mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale when the boy put tuna on his fishing hook.A little bit later, the boy felt a tug on the line and ended up wrestling with the shark for about 45 minutes before he was able to pull it in...
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
Vaping Prevention Town Hall Set For Jan. 19
Broward County Public Schools hopes to communicate the truth about vaping to parents and students. The BCPS’s Equity. Diversity and School Climate Department will host a vaping prevention town hall event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located at 9501 Pine Island Road, on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event...
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida
A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
Eagle Regiment Invites Incoming Freshmen and Returning Students to Informational Meeting
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment is excited to begin its new year. As they prepare for the upcoming season, Band Director Steve Rivero announced there will be an informational meeting for any incoming freshmen from Westglades or Coral Springs Middle or returning students interested in joining the marching band.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
