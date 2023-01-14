ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Parkland Talk

Marjory Stoneman Douglas JROTC Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership with OneBlood

Marjory Stoneman Douglas is joining forces with a renowned organization to host a blood drive to save lives in the community. Members of the Eagles Battalion 5 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will be hosting this event alongside OneBlood, whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell research, according to their website.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance

FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

To catch a predator: Boy, 12, reels in great white shark

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Talk about a catch.A 12-year-old boy who was visiting from New England and was out fishing Tuesday morning was hoping to catch something but he likely didn't expect to pull in a great white shark.The boy and his mother, vising from Massachusetts, were in a small charter fishing boat about one mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale when the boy put tuna on his fishing hook.A little bit later, the boy felt a tug on the line and ended up wrestling with the shark for about 45 minutes before he was able to pull it in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Parkland Talk

Vaping Prevention Town Hall Set For Jan. 19

Broward County Public Schools hopes to communicate the truth about vaping to parents and students. The BCPS’s Equity. Diversity and School Climate Department will host a vaping prevention town hall event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located at 9501 Pine Island Road, on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida

A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
InsideHook

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
MIAMI, FL
