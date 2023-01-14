FORT LAUDERDALE -- Talk about a catch.A 12-year-old boy who was visiting from New England and was out fishing Tuesday morning was hoping to catch something but he likely didn't expect to pull in a great white shark.The boy and his mother, vising from Massachusetts, were in a small charter fishing boat about one mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale when the boy put tuna on his fishing hook.A little bit later, the boy felt a tug on the line and ended up wrestling with the shark for about 45 minutes before he was able to pull it in...

