Houston, TX

FanSided

NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson

After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season

Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
batterypower.com

Dana Brown Interviewed for Astros vacant GM position, per report

When a team has sustained success to the level that the Braves have had over the past five years, it will eventually lead to other teams having interest in significant sources of that success. And with how the Braves have drafted at times over that stretch, Director of Scouting Dana...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: David Hensley

David Hensley is the 240th player we’ve reviewed this offseason in our quest to peek in at all 316 to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. David Hensley is a six-foot-six, 190 lb. right-handed infielder from San Diego, CA. Born on March 28, 1996, he was a 26th round selection of the Astros in 2018, with the 792nd overall choice out of SDSU. Hensley is the first to make the majors after being drafted at that spot, and the 41st to get to the big leagues out of SDSU. That group is led by Tony Gwynn (69.2 WAR).
HOUSTON, TX
bvmsports.com

Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton

Filed under: Battle Red Newswire Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. By Jeremy_Brener@JeremyBrener Jan 17, 2023, 6:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Texans…
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Believes Houston Is An Overlooked Food City

There are some United States cities more suitable for foodies than others, and each of them have something new and exciting to offer. Often touted as one of the best, New Orleans is diverse with food ranging from Spanish and French to Cajun and Southern (via Leisure Group Travel). Here, you can find jambalaya, alligator, gumbo, lobster, and po' boy sandwiches. Seafood continues to be a mainstay throughout the city, even in the French Quarter, where you can find turtle and redfish.
HOUSTON, TX
