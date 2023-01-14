Read full article on original website
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
Astros Searching To Find Catcher
The Houston Astros are still searching to fix their weakness at catcher.
Angels Roster News: Halos Sign Former Astros Utility Man to Minor League Deal
They’re continuing to add via minor league deals.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
Will Yankees dare try unorthodox top prospect solution for left field hole?
Not sure if you’re aware, but the New York Yankees have a left field problem (unless you consider Aaron Hicks a solution). Not good. Pretty bad. Should probably be looked into. Luckily — and say it with us now — it doesn’t totally matter who the Opening Day left...
Astros agree to deals with three top 30 international free agents
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros on Sunday agreed to contracts with nine international free agents, including three who
Dana Brown Interviewed for Astros vacant GM position, per report
When a team has sustained success to the level that the Braves have had over the past five years, it will eventually lead to other teams having interest in significant sources of that success. And with how the Braves have drafted at times over that stretch, Director of Scouting Dana...
Oops! All Astros: David Hensley
David Hensley is the 240th player we’ve reviewed this offseason in our quest to peek in at all 316 to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. David Hensley is a six-foot-six, 190 lb. right-handed infielder from San Diego, CA. Born on March 28, 1996, he was a 26th round selection of the Astros in 2018, with the 792nd overall choice out of SDSU. Hensley is the first to make the majors after being drafted at that spot, and the 41st to get to the big leagues out of SDSU. That group is led by Tony Gwynn (69.2 WAR).
Texans Announce They Interviewed 1 Head Coaching Candidate Tuesday
The Houston Texans head coaching search is in full swing and according to the team, it interviewed another candidate on Tuesday. The coach in question is Rams assistant Thomas Brown. Brown has served on LA's coaching staff for the past three years where he's worked his way up from running backs ...
Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton
Filed under: Battle Red Newswire Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. By Jeremy_Brener@JeremyBrener Jan 17, 2023, 6:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Texans…
Rockets' Alperen Sengun breaks records held by Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaq
Houston's second-year center is growing into a serious offensive force.
Andrew Zimmern Believes Houston Is An Overlooked Food City
There are some United States cities more suitable for foodies than others, and each of them have something new and exciting to offer. Often touted as one of the best, New Orleans is diverse with food ranging from Spanish and French to Cajun and Southern (via Leisure Group Travel). Here, you can find jambalaya, alligator, gumbo, lobster, and po' boy sandwiches. Seafood continues to be a mainstay throughout the city, even in the French Quarter, where you can find turtle and redfish.
