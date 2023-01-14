Read full article on original website
Virtual Career Fair Wednesday for Kandiyohi, Renville and Redwood County
(Willmar MN-) The West Central Minnesota Virtual Career Fair takes place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kelsey Olson with The Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission says it all takes place on your computer or phone, and says this type of digital event is beneficial to both job seekers and employers...
Ribbon cut Wednesday on Willmar Event Center
(Willmar MN-) Even though it's been open to the public since late November, the ribbon will be cut Wednesday for the new Willmar Event Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for December was delayed due to foul weather. Willmar Parks and Rec Director Rob Baumgarn says the new indoor event center is a "dream come true"...
May 1st trial date set for Renville County murder suspect
(Olivia MN-) A trail date of May 1st has been set for 38-year-old Houston Morris of Olivia. Morris is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the March 24th stabbing death of 13-year-old Isaac Hoff of Bird Island. A pre-trial hearing takes place April 10th in Renville County District Court.
Willmar CABS facility needs more staffing
(Willmar MN-) A state hospital in Willmar for children with mental illness needs more staff. Representative Dave Baker says the Child and Adolescent Behavior Health Hospital, or CABS, opened a few years ago, but has been unable to serve as many patients as it was designed for because of a lack of staff...
Carla Rudie
Carla Rudie, 55, of Willmar, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home following a 2-year…
Teen injured in Chippewa County rollover Tuesday afternoon
A teenage girl was injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in Chippewa County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an otherwise unidentified 16 year old girl was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 7. At about 3:15 p.m., she attempted to slow for another vehicle on the icy road, lost control, and went into the ditch.
Garage Destroyed in A Fire in Douglas County
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A garage and everything inside it were destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about the fire near Miltona. The owner, Brandon Hogrefe, called in the fire. By the time fire crews arrived the...
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
Man serving life term for murder on Green Lake has his conviction overturned
(Minneapolis, MN) – A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison on murder charges relating to his wife’s death on Green Lake has had his conviction overturned by the attorney general’s office. 63-year-old Thomas Rhodes had been convicted of 1st and 2nd Degree Murder in 1998 for the death of his wife Jane, but on Friday the conviction was overturned by Judge Thomas Van Hon, and Rhodes pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter for operating the boat too fast in the dark without life jackets, and knowing his wife could not swim. It was an Alford Plea, in which he did not admit guilt but admitted there was enough evidence to convict him. Judge Van Hon sentenced him to 4 years, which he has already served. Rhodes was released from the state prison at Moose Lake Friday afternoon.
Montevideo teen hurt in rollover on icy roads
(Montevideo MN-) Roads turned icy yesterday as temperatures dipped below freezing in the afternoon. A Montevideo teen was hurt in a rollover crash at 3:30 p.m. when her pickup left Highway 7 at 30th Avenue SW, about 2 miles east of Montevideo. The 16-year-old girl was slowing for another vehicle when she left the road and rolled. She was taken to the Montevideo Hospital with non--llfe-threatening injuries, and her name has not been released by the state patrol.
One Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
Olivia murder suspect has court date Tuesday
(Olivia MN-) A scheduling conference takes place Tuesday for Renville County murder suspect Houston Morris. In November, a Renville County judge ruled on testimony issues prior to the murder trial of Morris, 38 of Olivia, who is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing 13-year-old Isaac Hoff of Bird Island to death and trying to kill the boy's mother March 24th. Court records say the boy tried to defend his mother while she was being beaten by Morris and was fatally stabbed in the chest during the attack.
Jody R. Freese
Jody R. Freese, 69, of Raymond, died Monday, January 16th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21st at Living Hope in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
New London man injured in Kandiyohi County collision with semi Thursday
A New London man was injured with his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 12, Kevin George Burke, age 54, of New London, was driving a GMC Sierra northbound on County Road 40. At about 7:01 p.m., at the intersection with Highway 23, the Sierra collided with a northbound Kenworth semi-tractor being driven gy Todd Roger Nilson, age 52, of Annandale.
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
